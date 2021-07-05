FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. Included in the set is Lothar Matthaus, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders to ever step on a pitch. The Bayern Munich star from the 90s instantly makes it into most player’s squads and is coming in at a fair price. Let’s look at the SBC’s requirements.

How to complete Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups of 11 players each. Here are the requirements for each lineup:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Die Fohlen

Starting players – 11

M’gladbach players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bavarian Engine

Starting players – 11

FC Bayern players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Idol

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – MIn. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 35

Reward – Rare Electrrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Matthaus’ SBC is coming in at right around 750,000 coins, which is roughly a 150,000 discount from buying his card on the market. That’s a solid deal for one of the better midfield players available. There are, of course, better options with all of the crazy new cards coming out lately; however, you won’t have any problems with Matthaus in your midfield. Here are some solutions to help you complete the SBC.

Born Legend and Rising Star

Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 91 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.

Die Fohlen

ST : ST Alassane Plea (80 OVR)

: ST Alassane Plea (80 OVR) LM : LW Marcus Thuram (81 OVR)

: LW Marcus Thuram (81 OVR) CM : CAM Lars Stindl (80 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (80 OVR) CM : CDM Taras Stepanenko (79 OVR)

: CDM Taras Stepanenko (79 OVR) RM : RM Marlos (81 OVR)

: RM Marlos (81 OVR) CDM : CM Gabriel (79 OVR)

: CM Gabriel (79 OVR) LB : LB Ramy Bensebaini (798 OVR)

: LB Ramy Bensebaini (798 OVR) CB : CB Pepe (81 OVR)

: CB Pepe (81 OVR) CB : CB Nicolas Otamendi (79 OVR)

: CB Nicolas Otamendi (79 OVR) RB : RM Viktor Tsygankov (80 OVR)

: RM Viktor Tsygankov (80 OVR) GK: GK Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Bavarian Engine

LW : LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR)

: LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR) ST : ST Icardi (85 OVR)

: ST Icardi (85 OVR) RW : RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR)

: RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR) CM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) CM : CM Houssem Aouar (81 OVR)

: CM Houssem Aouar (81 OVR) CDM : CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) LB : GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) CB : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CB : GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR)

: GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR) RB : RB Benjamin Pavard (81 OVR)

: RB Benjamin Pavard (81 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

National Idol

ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) CAM : CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR) RM : RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)

: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR) CDM : CM Arthur (84 OVR)

: CM Arthur (84 OVR) CDM : CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LB : GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR) CB : GK Steven Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steven Mandanda (83 OVR) CB : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) RB : RB Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

: RB Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

League Legend

LW : GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR) ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CM : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) CM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB : GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR) CB : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) CB : GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR) RB : GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR)

: GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

ST : ST FoF Josef Martinez (94 OVR)

: ST FoF Josef Martinez (94 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM : LM Summer Stars Angel Romero (91 OVR)

: LM Summer Stars Angel Romero (91 OVR) CM : ST Icardi (85 OVR)

: ST Icardi (85 OVR) CM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LB : GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) CB : RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on September 19.