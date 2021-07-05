FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC – Requirements and solutions
The German engine can be yours.
On July 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. Included in the set is Lothar Matthaus, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders to ever step on a pitch. The Bayern Munich star from the 90s instantly makes it into most player’s squads and is coming in at a fair price. Let’s look at the SBC’s requirements.
How to complete Icon Lothar Matthaus SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups of 11 players each. Here are the requirements for each lineup:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Die Fohlen
- Starting players – 11
- M’gladbach players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Bavarian Engine
- Starting players – 11
- FC Bayern players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
National Idol
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – MIn. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 35
- Reward – Rare Electrrum Players Pack
Solutions
Matthaus’ SBC is coming in at right around 750,000 coins, which is roughly a 150,000 discount from buying his card on the market. That’s a solid deal for one of the better midfield players available. There are, of course, better options with all of the crazy new cards coming out lately; however, you won’t have any problems with Matthaus in your midfield. Here are some solutions to help you complete the SBC.
Born Legend and Rising Star
Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 91 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.
Die Fohlen
- ST: ST Alassane Plea (80 OVR)
- LM: LW Marcus Thuram (81 OVR)
- CM: CAM Lars Stindl (80 OVR)
- CM: CDM Taras Stepanenko (79 OVR)
- RM: RM Marlos (81 OVR)
- CDM: CM Gabriel (79 OVR)
- LB: LB Ramy Bensebaini (798 OVR)
- CB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Nicolas Otamendi (79 OVR)
- RB: RM Viktor Tsygankov (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Vlachodimos (81 OVR)
Bavarian Engine
- LW: LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Icardi (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Houssem Aouar (81 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)
- LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Benjamin Pavard (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
National Idol
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- CAM: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)
- RM: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
- CB: GK Steven Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)
League Legend
- LW: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
- ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- CM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
- CB: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- ST: ST FoF Josef Martinez (94 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Summer Stars Angel Romero (91 OVR)
- CM: ST Icardi (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- CB: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on September 19.