FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Marcel Desailly SBC – Requirements and solutions

In the second week of May, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team dropped three new Icon Squad Building Challenges, in addition to several more high rated legends that were made available via Icon Swaps. One of those new SBC legends is former French back Marcel Desailly, and here’s how you can add him to your collection.

How to complete Icon Marcel Desailly SBC

There are nine separate lineups that will need to be completed for the Marcel Desailly SBC. The requirements for the nine lineups are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Rossoneri

Starting players – 11

AC Milan players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Players Pack

The Rock

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

National Idol

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Top-notch

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LF: TOTW ST Rodrigo Palacio (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Rodrigo Palacio (81 OVR) RF: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) MCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR) RB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Rossoneri

LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (84 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (84 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) RM: TOTW RF Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)

TOTW RF Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)

CM Arthur (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) MCB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR) RCB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

The Rock

ST: ST Richarlison (81 OVR)

ST Richarlison (81 OVR) LM: LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR) RM: RW Bernando Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernando Silva (87 OVR) CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Dimitri Payet (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Dimitri Payet (84 OVR) LCB: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) RCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) RB: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

National Idol

ST: TOTS ST Gerard Moreno (90 OVR)

TOTS ST Gerard Moreno (90 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR) RM: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) RCM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) CDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

League Finesse

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LW: LW Salif Mane (90 OVR)

LW Salif Mane (90 OVR) RW: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) LCM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) CDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR) RB: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) GK: Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

League Legend

Coming soon.

88-Rated Squad

Coming soon.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on June 28.