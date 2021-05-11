FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Marcel Desailly SBC – Requirements and solutions
More Icon SBCs are here.
In the second week of May, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team dropped three new Icon Squad Building Challenges, in addition to several more high rated legends that were made available via Icon Swaps. One of those new SBC legends is former French back Marcel Desailly, and here’s how you can add him to your collection.
How to complete Icon Marcel Desailly SBC
There are nine separate lineups that will need to be completed for the Marcel Desailly SBC. The requirements for the nine lineups are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
Rossoneri
- Starting players – 11
- AC Milan players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
The Rock
- Starting players – 11
- Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
National Idol
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Top-notch
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LF: TOTW ST Rodrigo Palacio (81 OVR)
- RF: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Rossoneri
- LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- RM: TOTW RF Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- MCB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)
- RCB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
The Rock
- ST: ST Richarlison (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernando Silva (87 OVR)
- CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW ST Dimitri Payet (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- RCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)
- RB: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
National Idol
- ST: TOTS ST Gerard Moreno (90 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)
- RM: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- RCM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Salif Mane (90 OVR)
- RW: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)
- RB: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- GK: Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
League Legend
Coming soon.
88-Rated Squad
Coming soon.
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on June 28.