FIFA 21: How to complete Moments James Rodriguez SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to 2014.
It’s International season in the world of football, as most of the major national teams are currently in action at this moment of time. But even though there’s plenty of games going on, that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look back at the past. On June 28, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Moments SBC, with Everton midfielder James Rodriguez as the prize. FIFA players can acquire a 93 OVR card of Rodriguez, one that highlights his big goal against Brazil in 2014, and here’s how you can obtain it.
How to complete Moments James Rodriguez SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different parts. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the four are as follows:
Columbia
- Starting players – 11
- Columbia players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
83-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
Columbia
- LST: CF Franck Ribery (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Morata (81 OVR)
- LW: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RW: RW Pedro (80 OVR)
- LCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)
- RCM: CM Dani Garcia (79 OVR)
- LB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Nicolas Nkoulou (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergi Gomez (77 OVR)
- RB: RB Ander Capa (80 OVR)
- GK: GK David Ospina (79 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin (79 OVR)
- LM: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)
- CAM: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Dakonam Djene (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Neto (82 OVR)
83-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)
- LW: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Jonny (79 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 5.