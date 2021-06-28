FIFA 21: How to complete Moments James Rodriguez SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s International season in the world of football, as most of the major national teams are currently in action at this moment of time. But even though there’s plenty of games going on, that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look back at the past. On June 28, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Moments SBC, with Everton midfielder James Rodriguez as the prize. FIFA players can acquire a 93 OVR card of Rodriguez, one that highlights his big goal against Brazil in 2014, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete Moments James Rodriguez SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different parts. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the four are as follows:

Columbia

Starting players – 11

Columbia players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

Columbia

LST: CF Franck Ribery (81 OVR)

CF Franck Ribery (81 OVR) RST: ST Morata (81 OVR)

ST Morata (81 OVR) LW: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RW: RW Pedro (80 OVR)

RW Pedro (80 OVR) LCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR) RCM: CM Dani Garcia (79 OVR)

CM Dani Garcia (79 OVR) LB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) LCB: CB Nicolas Nkoulou (80 OVR)

CB Nicolas Nkoulou (80 OVR) RCB: CB Sergi Gomez (77 OVR)

CB Sergi Gomez (77 OVR) RB: RB Ander Capa (80 OVR)

RB Ander Capa (80 OVR) GK: GK David Ospina (79 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin (79 OVR)

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin (79 OVR) LM: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)

LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR) RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)

RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR) CAM: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)

CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR) LCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) RCM: CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR)

CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: CB Dakonam Djene (82 OVR)

CB Dakonam Djene (82 OVR) RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) GK: GK Neto (82 OVR)

83-Rated Squad

ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (81 OVR) LW: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RW: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) LB: LWB Jonny (79 OVR)

LWB Jonny (79 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)

CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR) RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LB: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 5.