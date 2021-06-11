FIFA 21: How to complete Moments Mario Gotze SBC – Requirements and solutions
Celebrate Gotze’s iconic 2014 World Cup game-winning goal.
On June 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Moments SBC to celebrate a World Cup winning goal. Fans will remember Mario Gotze’s extra time stunner in 2014 that put Germany over Argentina for the greatest prize in national team football. Gotze’s card celebrates that moment with a staggering upgrade to his base card. If you want to acquire this 93 OVR card, make sure to check out our guide below.
How to complete Moments Mario Gotze SBC
Players will need to complete two different lineups to finish this Squad Building Challenge. Both lineups come with its own set of lineups that you need to keep in mind as you put them together. Here are the requirements for each lineup:
Top Form
- Starting players- 11
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Currently, Gotze’s SBC is coming in at just under 200,000 coins. That’s not astronomical, but it might be tough to fit him into your squad given that he plays in the Eredivisie. If you can get him in, he’s an incredible player. Not only does he have great stats, but EA upgraded him to five-star skills, making him even more viable. Here are some solutions if you decide to do the SBC.
Top Form
- LW: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Rodrigo (82 OVR)
- RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LBSergio Reguilon (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)
- CB: LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR)
- RB: CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
Germany
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- ST: CF TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- CM: CM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- CB: GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR)
- RB: RB TOTS Anton Tinnerholm (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on June 18.