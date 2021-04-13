FIFA 21: How to complete Moments Saul Niguez SBC – Requirements and solutions
Going back to the 2015-16 campaign.
On April 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team unveiled a brand new Moments Player Squad Building Challenge. To commemorate his beautiful goal against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in 2015-16, a new 89 OVR player item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is now live. So, how can you get your hands on this new card? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Moments Saul Niguez SBC
In order to complete the Saul Niguez Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the two squads are as follows:
Atletico Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Atletico Madrid
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)
- LF: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RF: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- LM: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
In total, this SBC should be, value-wise, around 300,000 Coins.
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 20.