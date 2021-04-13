FIFA 21: How to complete Moments Saul Niguez SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team unveiled a brand new Moments Player Squad Building Challenge. To commemorate his beautiful goal against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in 2015-16, a new 89 OVR player item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is now live. So, how can you get your hands on this new card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Moments Saul Niguez SBC

In order to complete the Saul Niguez Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the two squads are as follows:

Atletico Madrid

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Atletico Madrid

ST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) LF: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RF: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) LM: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) MCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

La Liga

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) LCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)

CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR) RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

In total, this SBC should be, value-wise, around 300,000 Coins.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 20.