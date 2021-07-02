FIFA 21: How to complete Nation Player Robin Gosens Objectives challenge

On July 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. In conjunction with the start of the Summer Stars promo, a new Objectives challenge was added to FUT. A 93 OVR Nation Player card of Atalanta midfielder Robin Gosens is now available, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.

How to complete Nation Player Robin Gosens Objectives challenge

FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives for this challenge, all of which must be done in Squad Battles or Rivals. The four objectives are as follows:

Robin Rocket – Score four Outside of the Box goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Classy Crosser – Assist with Crosses in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

German Goals – Score using German players on seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Serie A Sharpness – Score using Serie A players in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using defenders (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Players who finish all four will receive 300 XP towards Season 7, and the 93 OVR Gosens card.

This challenge will expire on July 9.