FIFA 21: How to complete Netherlands Nation Player Hans Hateboer SBC – Requirements and solutions

We are into Week 2 of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory promo in FIFA 21, and a new Nation Player challenge went live on June 20. FIFA players can now add a 92 OVR player item of Atalanta midfielder Hans Hateboer, a card that should be pretty desirable for those who run a Serie A-themed team. So, how can you add Hateboer to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that could help you out.

How to complete Netherlands Nation Player Hans Hateboer SBC

For this SBC, you’ll only need to complete one lineup of 11 players. This lineup, which is set to the 4-3-3 formation, meets the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This 92 OVR card has some solid stats to go along with a Serie A link, so the price, by and large, is actually good value. Expect to pay somewhere around 100,000-120,000 Coins for this SBC. If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) LW: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) RCDM: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR) RCB: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR) RB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on June 25.