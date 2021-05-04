FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Erling Haaland SBC (May 2021) – Requirements and solutions

For the second time since FIFA 21 launched in October, Erling Haaland has received a Player of the Month (award). The Dortmund star has had an excellent year thus far in the Bundesliga, so it shouldn’t be a shock that he has picked up an upgrade to the player item FIFA released in December. So, how can you get your hands on the new 91 OVR Haaland card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete POTM Erling Haaland SBC

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Borussia Dortmund

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Dortmund players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

Borussia Dortmund

ST: Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RM: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) CAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)

RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RB: GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) CDM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RCB: CB Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CB Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST: GK Aitoer Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitoer Fernandez (83 OVR) LM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) LCM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) RB: GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on June 1.