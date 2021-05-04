FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Erling Haaland SBC (May 2021) – Requirements and solutions
For the second time this year.
For the second time since FIFA 21 launched in October, Erling Haaland has received a Player of the Month (award). The Dortmund star has had an excellent year thus far in the Bundesliga, so it shouldn’t be a shock that he has picked up an upgrade to the player item FIFA released in December. So, how can you get your hands on the new 91 OVR Haaland card? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete POTM Erling Haaland SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Borussia Dortmund
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Dortmund players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
Borussia Dortmund
- ST: Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RM: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- CAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: GK Aitoer Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
- RB: GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on June 1.