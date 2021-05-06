FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Fernando Reges SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get ready for another POTM challenge.
The second April Player of the Month award in FIFA 21 was handed out on May 6, and a Sevilla FC midfielder took home the prize for the LaLiga. Sevilla’s Fernando Reges, also known as Fernando, won the award, and a new Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge is now available in FIFA 21. So, how can you get your hands on this new card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for the Reges SBC.
How to complete POTM Fernando Reges SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for each of the two are as follows:
Sevilla FC
- Starting players – 11
- Sevilla FC players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Even though two Team of the Week cards are needed for this SBC, the price for this one is not bad at all. Expect to pay somewhere around 65,000-70,000 Coins in total for this challenge. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Sevilla FC
- ST: ST Luuk de Jong (80 OVR)
- LW: LM Ruben Garcia Santos (79 OVR)
- RW: RW Suso (81 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Igor Zubeldia (79 OVR)
- MCM: CM Oliver Torres Munoz (77 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Cote (79 OVR)
- LCB: CB Aridane Hernandez (77 OVR)
- RCB: CB German Sanchez (77 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Felipe Pardo (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Alex Remiro (80 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: GK Kasper Schmiechel (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on June 3.