FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Fernando Reges SBC – Requirements and solutions

The second April Player of the Month award in FIFA 21 was handed out on May 6, and a Sevilla FC midfielder took home the prize for the LaLiga. Sevilla’s Fernando Reges, also known as Fernando, won the award, and a new Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge is now available in FIFA 21. So, how can you get your hands on this new card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for the Reges SBC.

How to complete POTM Fernando Reges SBC

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for each of the two are as follows:

Sevilla FC

Starting players – 11

Sevilla FC players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Even though two Team of the Week cards are needed for this SBC, the price for this one is not bad at all. Expect to pay somewhere around 65,000-70,000 Coins in total for this challenge. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Sevilla FC

ST: ST Luuk de Jong (80 OVR)

ST Luuk de Jong (80 OVR) LW: LM Ruben Garcia Santos (79 OVR)

LM Ruben Garcia Santos (79 OVR) RW: RW Suso (81 OVR)

RW Suso (81 OVR) LCM: CDM Igor Zubeldia (79 OVR)

CDM Igor Zubeldia (79 OVR) MCM: CM Oliver Torres Munoz (77 OVR)

CM Oliver Torres Munoz (77 OVR) RCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) LB: LB Cote (79 OVR)

LB Cote (79 OVR) LCB: CB Aridane Hernandez (77 OVR)

CB Aridane Hernandez (77 OVR) RCB: CB German Sanchez (77 OVR)

CB German Sanchez (77 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Felipe Pardo (81 OVR)

TOTW RM Felipe Pardo (81 OVR) GK: GK Alex Remiro (80 OVR)

La Liga

ST: GK Kasper Schmiechel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmiechel (84 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR) RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berichiche (83 OVR) LCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on June 3.