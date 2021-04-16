FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Filip Kostic SBC – Requirements and solutions
Frankfurt’s Kostic takes the prize.
On April 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team unveiled the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for March. Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic won the award, and to commemorate the achievement, a new POTM Squad Building Challenge is now live. FIFA players can get their hands on a new 88 OVR player item of Kostic, and here’s how you can get that card.
How to complete POTM Filip Kostic SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Vincenzo Grifo (78 OVR)
- RM: RM Cenguiz Under (78 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Lars Stindl (80 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Max Kruse (80 OVR)
- CAM: CM Sebastian Rudy (77 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kevin Vogt (77 OVR)
- MCB: CDM Maximillian Arnold (79 OVR)
- RCB: CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR)
- GK: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- LW: TOTW RM Emiliano Buendia (81 OVR)
- RW: RW Hulk (80 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RB: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 16.