FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Filip Kostic SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team unveiled the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for March. Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic won the award, and to commemorate the achievement, a new POTM Squad Building Challenge is now live. FIFA players can get their hands on a new 88 OVR player item of Kostic, and here’s how you can get that card.

How to complete POTM Filip Kostic SBC

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Bundesliga

LST: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR) RST : ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) LM : LM Vincenzo Grifo (78 OVR)

: LM Vincenzo Grifo (78 OVR) RM : RM Cenguiz Under (78 OVR)

: RM Cenguiz Under (78 OVR) LCM : CAM Lars Stindl (80 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (80 OVR) RCM : CAM Max Kruse (80 OVR)

: CAM Max Kruse (80 OVR) CAM: CM Sebastian Rudy (77 OVR)

CM Sebastian Rudy (77 OVR) LCB : CB Kevin Vogt (77 OVR)

: CB Kevin Vogt (77 OVR) MCB : CDM Maximillian Arnold (79 OVR)

: CDM Maximillian Arnold (79 OVR) RCB : CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR)

: CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR) GK: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LW: TOTW RM Emiliano Buendia (81 OVR)

TOTW RM Emiliano Buendia (81 OVR) RW : RW Hulk (80 OVR)

: RW Hulk (80 OVR) LCAM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) CM : CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

: CM Paulinho (83 OVR) RCAM : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) LB : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) LCB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RB : LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) GK: GK Koel Casteels (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 16.