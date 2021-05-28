FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Jan Oblak SBC – Requirements and solutions

The 2020-21 LaLiga season is officially in the books, and this year’s campaign with Atletico Madrid taking home the championship. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak was an integral part of Atletico’s run to the top, and in commemoration of his strong final month, the Slovenian was awarded with the final LaLiga Player of the Month award this season. A new 94 OVR player item of Oblak is now available via a SBC, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete POTM Jan Oblak SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to fill out two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Atletico Madrid

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

As we’ve noted in the past, goalkeeper SBCs don’t cost a lot, and this one is no exception. Thanks to some pretty friendly requirements, expect to pay around 90,000-95,000 Coins for this challenge.

Atletico Madrid

LST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)

ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR) RST: ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR)

ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR) LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RM: RW Suso (81 OVR)

RW Suso (81 OVR) CAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)

CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR) RCDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) LCB: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) MCB: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR) RCB: GK Jordi Masip (81 OVR)

GK Jordi Masip (81 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

La Liga

ST: TOTS ST Georgios Giakoumakis (88 OVR)

TOTS ST Georgios Giakoumakis (88 OVR) LW: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RW: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) LCM: LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR) MCM: CM Marcel Sabitser (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitser (83 OVR) RCM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) LB: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR) RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 25.