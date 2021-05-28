FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Jan Oblak SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of the top keepers in the LaLiga gets his due.
The 2020-21 LaLiga season is officially in the books, and this year’s campaign with Atletico Madrid taking home the championship. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak was an integral part of Atletico’s run to the top, and in commemoration of his strong final month, the Slovenian was awarded with the final LaLiga Player of the Month award this season. A new 94 OVR player item of Oblak is now available via a SBC, and here’s how you can obtain it.
How to complete POTM Jan Oblak SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to fill out two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Atletico Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
As we’ve noted in the past, goalkeeper SBCs don’t cost a lot, and this one is no exception. Thanks to some pretty friendly requirements, expect to pay around 90,000-95,000 Coins for this challenge.
Atletico Madrid
- LST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)
- RST: ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR)
- LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Suso (81 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Hector Herrera (81 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
- MCB: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
- RCB: GK Jordi Masip (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: TOTS ST Georgios Giakoumakis (88 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RW: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
- LCM: LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR)
- MCM: CM Marcel Sabitser (83 OVR)
- RCM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 25.