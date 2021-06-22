FIFA 21: How to complete Scotland Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory rolls on, as EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team continued to release Nation Players SBCs into this year’s game. On June 22, Scotland got its time to shine, as three new player items are up for grabs in this challenge. FIFA players can obtain a 90 OVR player item of Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, as well as cards featuring Newcastle midfielder Ryan Fraser (91 OVR) and Arsenal back Kieran Tierney (92 OVR).

So, how can you complete this Squad Building Challenge? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions to help you along the way.

How to complete Scotland Nation Players SBC

To complete this SBC in its entirety, FIFA players will need to complete three parts, one for each player. The requirements for the three are as follows:

Callum McGregor

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Ryan Fraser

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Kieran Tierney

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

The reward for completing each part is the player item that corresponds with that particular lineup. Those who complete all three will also receive an untradeable Prime Gold Players Pack.

Solutions

Callum McGregor

ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) MCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RB: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

Ryan Fraser

LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) RST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR) LM: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR) RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) MCB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

Kieran Tierney

ST: FOF ST Morata (93 OVR)

FOF ST Morata (93 OVR) LW: FOF ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR)

FOF ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR) RW: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)

RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR) CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LCM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) LCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR)

FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 30.