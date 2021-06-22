FIFA 21: How to complete Scotland Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions
Up north in the U.K. for this one.
The FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory rolls on, as EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team continued to release Nation Players SBCs into this year’s game. On June 22, Scotland got its time to shine, as three new player items are up for grabs in this challenge. FIFA players can obtain a 90 OVR player item of Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, as well as cards featuring Newcastle midfielder Ryan Fraser (91 OVR) and Arsenal back Kieran Tierney (92 OVR).
So, how can you complete this Squad Building Challenge? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions to help you along the way.
How to complete Scotland Nation Players SBC
To complete this SBC in its entirety, FIFA players will need to complete three parts, one for each player. The requirements for the three are as follows:
Callum McGregor
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Ryan Fraser
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Kieran Tierney
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
The reward for completing each part is the player item that corresponds with that particular lineup. Those who complete all three will also receive an untradeable Prime Gold Players Pack.
Solutions
Callum McGregor
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RB: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)
Ryan Fraser
- LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- MCB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
Kieran Tierney
- ST: FOF ST Morata (93 OVR)
- LW: FOF ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR)
- RW: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LCM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 30.