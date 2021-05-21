FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Fred vs. Paco Alcacer SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Europa League final will take place on May 26, as Manchester United takes on Villarreal CF. One of those two teams will take home the crown, and in commemoration of the event. EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge on May 21. Two players: Fred (Manchester United) and Paco Alcacer (Villarreal) are up for grabs, and here’s how you can get your hands on both cards.

How to complete Showdown Fred vs. Paco Alcacer SBC

There are two separate SBCs for this Showdown, one for Fred and the other for Alcacer. For the 88 OVR Fred card, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Fred

Manchester United

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Only 11 players are needed for the Alcacer SBC. The requirements for the Alcacer lineup, which is set to the 4-4-1-1 [2) formation, must meet the following requirements:

Paco Alcacer

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

Fred

Manchester United

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) LB: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83 OVR)

RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR) LW: LM David Neres (80 OVR)

LM David Neres (80 OVR) RW: RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR)

RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR) LCM: CAM Sebastian Giovinco (80 OVR)

CAM Sebastian Giovinco (80 OVR) MCM: CM Marco Verrati (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (86 OVR) RCM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) LB: TOTS GK Adan (86 OVR)

TOTS GK Adan (86 OVR) LCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) RCB: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR) RB: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

Paco Alcacer

ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) LM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CAM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) LCM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB: TOTS LB Grimaldo (90 OVR)

TOTS LB Grimaldo (90 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 26.