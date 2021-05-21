FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Fred vs. Paco Alcacer SBC – Requirements and solutions
Two teams left in the Europa League.
The Europa League final will take place on May 26, as Manchester United takes on Villarreal CF. One of those two teams will take home the crown, and in commemoration of the event. EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge on May 21. Two players: Fred (Manchester United) and Paco Alcacer (Villarreal) are up for grabs, and here’s how you can get your hands on both cards.
How to complete Showdown Fred vs. Paco Alcacer SBC
There are two separate SBCs for this Showdown, one for Fred and the other for Alcacer. For the 88 OVR Fred card, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Fred
Manchester United
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Only 11 players are needed for the Alcacer SBC. The requirements for the Alcacer lineup, which is set to the 4-4-1-1 [2) formation, must meet the following requirements:
Paco Alcacer
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
Solutions
Fred
Manchester United
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR)
- LW: LM David Neres (80 OVR)
- RW: RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Sebastian Giovinco (80 OVR)
- MCM: CM Marco Verrati (86 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)
- LB: TOTS GK Adan (86 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- RCB: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
Paco Alcacer
- ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- CAM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- LCM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTS LB Grimaldo (90 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 26.