FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Giovani Lo Celso vs Nathan Ake SBC – Requirements and solutions

In anticipation of a major Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City on April 25, EA Sports released a new FIFA 21 Showdown Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players have a chance at acquiring two new cards: an 88 OVR player item of Giovani Lo Celso (Spurs) and an 87 OVR card of Man City back Nathan Ake. So, how can you get your hands on these cards? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Two of these are for the 88 OVR Lo Celso card, and two are for Ake.

Here’s a look at the requirements for the Lo Celso SBC:

Giovani Lo Celso

Spurs

Starting players – 11

Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

And for Ake:

Nathan Ake

Manchester City

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

Both of these challenges will most likely cost you in excess of 200K. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Giovani Lo Celso

Spurs

ST: TOTW ST Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR) LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) MCAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) RCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) RCDM: GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR) LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)

LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR) LCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Premier League

LST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LM: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR) RM: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)

RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR) CAM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)

GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR) GK: TOTW Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

Nathan Ake

Manchester City

ST: TOTW Javier Hernandez (82 OVR)

TOTW Javier Hernandez (82 OVR) LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) LCM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Rodrigo (85 OVR)

CDM Rodrigo (85 OVR) RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

Premier League

Same as the one above for Lo Celso

