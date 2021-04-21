FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Giovani Lo Celso vs Nathan Ake SBC – Requirements and solutions
Spurs vs. Man City. Who do you have winning?
In anticipation of a major Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City on April 25, EA Sports released a new FIFA 21 Showdown Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players have a chance at acquiring two new cards: an 88 OVR player item of Giovani Lo Celso (Spurs) and an 87 OVR card of Man City back Nathan Ake. So, how can you get your hands on these cards? Let’s go over what you need to do.
To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Two of these are for the 88 OVR Lo Celso card, and two are for Ake.
Here’s a look at the requirements for the Lo Celso SBC:
Giovani Lo Celso
Spurs
- Starting players – 11
- Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
And for Ake:
Nathan Ake
Manchester City
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
Both of these challenges will most likely cost you in excess of 200K. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Giovani Lo Celso
Spurs
- ST: TOTW ST Wahbi Khazri (81 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- RCDM: GK David Soria (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)
- LCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)
- GK: TOTW Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
Nathan Ake
Manchester City
- ST: TOTW Javier Hernandez (82 OVR)
- LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- LCM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK David Soria (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Rodrigo (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
Premier League
Same as the one above for Lo Celso
