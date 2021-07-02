FIFA 21: How to complete Summer Star Xherdan Shaqiri SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, the FIFA team released a brand new Squad Building Challenge, with a 93 OVR Xherdan Shaqiri set as the prize. So, how can you add the Swiss midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that can help you out.

How to complete Summer Star Xherdan Shaqiri SBC

There are three different parts to this SBC. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Here are the requirements for each part:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Switzerland players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

National Duty

LST: ST Willian Jose (80 OVR)

ST Willian Jose (80 OVR) RST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LM: LM Taison (81 OVR)

LM Taison (81 OVR) RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)

RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR) CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LCB: CB Ben Mee (79 OVR)

CB Ben Mee (79 OVR) MCB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR) RCB: CB Fabian Schar (78 OVR)

CB Fabian Schar (78 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (81 OVR)

Liverpool

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RW: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)

RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR) CAM: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)

CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LCB: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) MCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) RCB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) CM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) CDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR)

CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR) MCB: RB Mario Gaspar (80 OVR)

RB Mario Gaspar (80 OVR) RCB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on July 9.