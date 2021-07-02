FIFA 21: How to complete Summer Star Xherdan Shaqiri SBC – Requirements and solutions
It’s Summer time!
On July 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, the FIFA team released a brand new Squad Building Challenge, with a 93 OVR Xherdan Shaqiri set as the prize. So, how can you add the Swiss midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that can help you out.
How to complete Summer Star Xherdan Shaqiri SBC
There are three different parts to this SBC. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Here are the requirements for each part:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Switzerland players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
National Duty
- LST: ST Willian Jose (80 OVR)
- RST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Taison (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)
- CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Ben Mee (79 OVR)
- MCB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Fabian Schar (78 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (81 OVR)
Liverpool
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- MCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- RCB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR)
- MCB: RB Mario Gaspar (80 OVR)
- RCB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on July 9.