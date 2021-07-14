FIFA 21: How to complete Summer Stars Leonardo Bonucci SBC – Requirements and solutions
Add the Euro 2020 star to your lineup.
With Italy fresh off of a Euro 2020 victory, it’s only right that EA Sports give star defender Leonardo Bonucci a Summer Stars card. The team did just that with an SBC on July 14, which lets players put the tough Italian into their clubs for relatively cheap. It also means you can partner him with his countryman Giorgio Chiellini for a sturdy Summer Stars backline. Let’s look at what it takes to get him into the club.
How to complete Summer Stars Leonardo Bonucci SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups with differing requirements to keep in mind. The requirements for both lineups are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
This is a very good value SBC. It’s currently coming in at around 125,000 coins on PlayStation and just under 145,000 on Xbox. With FUTTIES starting on July 16, we may see even more fodder released into the game bringing this price down even more. If you’re running a Serie A or Italian team, Bonucci seems like a must-do. He and Chiellini seem like the best two centerbacks in that league. We’d wait until FUTTIES starts to see what’s in packs, but he’s definitely one to consider. Here are some solutions to help you out.
National Duty
- LW: LM Marc Cucurella (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Paco Alacer (81 OVR)
- RW: RW Pablo Sarabia (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- CM: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)
- CDM: CM Leon Goretzka (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Serigo Escudero (80 OVR)
- CB: GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Jonathan Tah (79 OVR)
- RB: RWB Pavel Kaderbek (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Paco Alacer (81 OVR)
- CAM: CM Andres Iniesta (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Marc Cucurella (81 OVR)
- CM: CDM Ilarramendi (80 OVR)
- CM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Sergio Escudero (80 OVR)
- CB: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- CB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on July 21.