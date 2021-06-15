FIFA 21: How to complete Sweden Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the FOF Path to Glory event, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Squad Building Challenge on June 15, but that one is a bit different. This SBC, entitled the Sweden Nation Players challenge, consists of three challenges, one for Niclas Eliasson, one for Emil Forsberg, and the other for Victor Lindelof. FIFA players cam acquire three 90+ OVR cards, one featuring each of the three Swedes, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Sweden Nation Players SBC

There are three separate lineups within this SBC, with one for each of the three players. To complete this SBC in its entirety, you will need 33 players, 11 for each lineup, and each formation must meet the following requirements.

Niclas Eliasson

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Emil Forsberg

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Victor Lindelof

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Instead of packs, the reward for completing each SBC is a player item of Eliasson, Forsberg, and Lindelof.

Solutions

Niclas Eliasson

ST: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RW: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) RCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Emil Forsberg

ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR) LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CF: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LCM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB: TOTS ST Cedric Bakambu (91 OVR)

TOTS ST Cedric Bakambu (91 OVR) LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Victor Lindelof

LST: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) RST: FOF Path to Glory ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR)

FOF Path to Glory ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR) CM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) CDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 23.