FIFA 21: How to complete Sweden Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions
Three top players from Sweden.
As part of the FOF Path to Glory event, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Squad Building Challenge on June 15, but that one is a bit different. This SBC, entitled the Sweden Nation Players challenge, consists of three challenges, one for Niclas Eliasson, one for Emil Forsberg, and the other for Victor Lindelof. FIFA players cam acquire three 90+ OVR cards, one featuring each of the three Swedes, and here’s how you can do just that.
How to complete Sweden Nation Players SBC
There are three separate lineups within this SBC, with one for each of the three players. To complete this SBC in its entirety, you will need 33 players, 11 for each lineup, and each formation must meet the following requirements.
Niclas Eliasson
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Emil Forsberg
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Victor Lindelof
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Instead of packs, the reward for completing each SBC is a player item of Eliasson, Forsberg, and Lindelof.
Solutions
Niclas Eliasson
- ST: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)
- LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RW: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- RCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Emil Forsberg
- ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- CF: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTS ST Cedric Bakambu (91 OVR)
- LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
Victor Lindelof
- LST: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)
- RST: FOF Path to Glory ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR)
- CM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- CDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 23.