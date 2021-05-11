FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Ander Barrenetxea SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 11, EA Sports dropped a brand-new Team of the Season Moments card into SBCs. This one puts the LaLiga U-23s in the spotlight with Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea featuring. The speedy left-winger is a quality player that fits in well if you don’t have the liquid coins to splash on TOTS Yannick Carrasco. Here’s what you need to do to unlock Ander.

How to complete TOTS Ander Barrenetxea SBC

To complete TOTS Moments Ander Barrenetxea, FIFA players will need to put together two separate squads of 11 players each. These both have their own different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65 Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Currently, TOTS Ander Barrenetxea is coming in at right around 200,000 coins. If you need a LaLiga left-winger, we’d suggest getting Yannick Carrasco instead. He’s just a bit more pricey but is a noticeable upgrade. The caveat here is that you might have more fodder than coins, which makes Barrenetxea an option for players without a decent coin balance. You certainly won’t go wrong with Barrenetxea. He’s just not that good value you want out of an SBC. Here are a few solutions to help you with the challenge if you decide to go after him:

La Liga

LW : LW Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (84 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RW : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) CAM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) CM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) CM : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) LB : LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB : RB Thomas Meunier (81 OVR)

: RB Thomas Meunier (81 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

LW : LM TOTS Adem Buyuk (85 OVR)

: LM TOTS Adem Buyuk (85 OVR) ST : ST Romelu Lukaku (85 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (85 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Paul Mullin (85 OVR)

: ST TOTS Paul Mullin (85 OVR) RW : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CAM Christian Eriksen (85 OVR)

: CAM Christian Eriksen (85 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (84 OVR)

: CM Arthur (84 OVR) LB : CM TOTS Jorge Grant (85 OVR)

: CM TOTS Jorge Grant (85 OVR) CB : CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) CB : CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 15.