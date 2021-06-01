FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Blaise Matuidi SBC – Requirements and solutions
The 2018 World Cup winner gets an MLS TOTS card.
On May 31, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the MLS Team of the Season into packs. It may seem a bit odd considering the MLS just started its 2021 season in April; however, with the way FIFA’s year runs, this is the only time to get the team into the game. And, with players like Nani and Diego Rossi in the side, the team is full of fun, relatively cheap players. Alongside the players in packs, you can also earn TOTS Blaise Matuidi from SBCs. The former World Cup winner is a quality player in the midfield and certainly worth checking out. Let’s look at what you need to do to get him into your squad.
How to complete TOTS Blaise Matuidi SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players each. Both lineups have its own set of requirements to keep in mind as you build out the squad.
The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward -Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Matuidi is a solid defensive midfielder, with decent links. Yes, he plays in the MLS, which isn’t a strong league, but his French links help get him into several squads. Plus, he’s only coming in at about 85,000 coins. He’s not a must-do, but if he fits your team, he seems like quite the bargain.
Top Form
- LW: LM TOTW Pablo Fornals (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR)
- RW: RW Adnan Januzaj (80 OVR)
- CM: CDM Asier Illarramendi (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Jose Campana (80 OVR)
- CM: CDM Mauro Arambarri (80 OVR)
- LB: LB Cote (79 OVR)
- CB: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- CB: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Mario Gaspar (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Pavlenka (82 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- CB: DF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CB: CD Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 4.