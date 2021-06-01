FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Blaise Matuidi SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 31, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the MLS Team of the Season into packs. It may seem a bit odd considering the MLS just started its 2021 season in April; however, with the way FIFA’s year runs, this is the only time to get the team into the game. And, with players like Nani and Diego Rossi in the side, the team is full of fun, relatively cheap players. Alongside the players in packs, you can also earn TOTS Blaise Matuidi from SBCs. The former World Cup winner is a quality player in the midfield and certainly worth checking out. Let’s look at what you need to do to get him into your squad.

How to complete TOTS Blaise Matuidi SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players each. Both lineups have its own set of requirements to keep in mind as you build out the squad.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward -Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Matuidi is a solid defensive midfielder, with decent links. Yes, he plays in the MLS, which isn’t a strong league, but his French links help get him into several squads. Plus, he’s only coming in at about 85,000 coins. He’s not a must-do, but if he fits your team, he seems like quite the bargain.

Top Form

LW : LM TOTW Pablo Fornals (82 OVR)

: LM TOTW Pablo Fornals (82 OVR) ST : ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR)

: ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR) RW : RW Adnan Januzaj (80 OVR)

: RW Adnan Januzaj (80 OVR) CM : CDM Asier Illarramendi (80 OVR)

: CDM Asier Illarramendi (80 OVR) CM : CM Jose Campana (80 OVR)

: CM Jose Campana (80 OVR) CM : CDM Mauro Arambarri (80 OVR)

: CDM Mauro Arambarri (80 OVR) LB : LB Cote (79 OVR)

: LB Cote (79 OVR) CB : LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) CB : GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) RB : RB Mario Gaspar (80 OVR)

: RB Mario Gaspar (80 OVR) GK: GK Pavlenka (82 OVR)

National Duty

ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) CM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) CM : CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)

: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR) RM : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) CDM : CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LB : GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) CB : DF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: DF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CB : CD Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CD Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 4.