FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Ciro Immobile SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) promo rolls on in FIFA 21, as EA Sports and the FIFA team continue to honor the best in the Italian-based circuit. A new 94 OVR player item of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is now available via a Squad Building Challenge, as FIFA players have a chance to add one of the best Serie A attackers to their collection. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.

How to complete TOTS Ciro Immobile SBC

To complete the Immobile SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own set of requirements. The requirements for the lineups are as follows:

National Duty

Italy players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

National Duty

ST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR) LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RM: RM Pepe (82 OVR)

RM Pepe (82 OVR) LCM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

CM Jorginho (83 OVR) RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)

LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR) LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) RST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RM: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)

CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR) CDM: TOTW CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (85 OVR)

TOTW CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (85 OVR) LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)

LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR) LCB: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)

GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR) RCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RB: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)

GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR) GK: GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.