FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Ciro Immobile SBC – Requirements and solutions
A big upgrade for Immobile.
The Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) promo rolls on in FIFA 21, as EA Sports and the FIFA team continue to honor the best in the Italian-based circuit. A new 94 OVR player item of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is now available via a Squad Building Challenge, as FIFA players have a chance to add one of the best Serie A attackers to their collection. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.
How to complete TOTS Ciro Immobile SBC
To complete the Immobile SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own set of requirements. The requirements for the lineups are as follows:
National Duty
- Italy players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
National Duty
- ST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pepe (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)
- CDM: TOTW CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)
- RCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.