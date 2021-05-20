FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Filip Kostic SBC – Requirements and solutions

Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) week may be drawing to a close in FIFA 21, but that doesn’t mean the Squad Building Challenges for the event are ending just yet. On May 20, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new SBC, featuring Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic. So, how can you add the new 93 OVR card of Kostic to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for this particular challenge.

How to complete TOTS Filip Kostic SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own set of requirements. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Serbia players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

For a 93 OVR player item, the requirements for this SBC are actually quite reasonable. Expect to pay around 150,000 Coins to complete this Squad Building Challenge. As for solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

National Duty

ST: ST Luka Jovic (80 OVR)

ST Luka Jovic (80 OVR) LM: LM Leon Bailey (80 OVR)

LM Leon Bailey (80 OVR) RM: CM Florian Neuhaus (79 OVR)

CM Florian Neuhaus (79 OVR) CAM: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)

CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR) LCM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)

CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR) RCM: CM Sami Khedria (81 OVR)

CM Sami Khedria (81 OVR) LB: LB Christian Gunter (78 OVR)

LB Christian Gunter (78 OVR) LCB: CB Salif Sane (79 OVR)

CB Salif Sane (79 OVR) RCB: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Jose Sa (82 OVR)

TOTW GK Jose Sa (82 OVR) GK: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

LM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

RM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

LB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

RB: TOTS CM Sergio Oliveira (89 OVR)

GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 24.