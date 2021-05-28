FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Houssem Aouar SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 28, EA Sports brought Ligue 1 Team of the Season into FIFA 21. That means a new team of players in packs featuring stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Additionally, they’ve released another great player into SBCs. Houssem Aouar has had a solid season in the OL midfield, and he’s ready to do the same for player’s FIFA 21 clubs. As long as you’re willing to pay his price, of course. Let’s look at how to get the 93 OVR player into your lineup.

How to complete TOTS Houssem Aouar SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Aouar’s Squad Building Challenge, players need to fill out two different lineups of 11 players each. Both lineups come with their own set of requirements you need to keep in mind while building your squads.

Here are the requirements for both lineups:

Ligue 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Currently, Aouar is currently sitting at right around 275,000 coins on the market depending on your platform of choice. That makes sense considering it’s both an excellent card and easily linkable. With an Anchor chemistry style, all six of his face stats are 90+. For us, this is solid value if he fits your squad. Here are some solutions to help you out:

Ligue 1

ST : ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

: ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) CAM : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CAM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (84 OVR)

: CM Arthur (84 OVR) RM : RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) CB : GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) RB : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST TOTS Marcao (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Marcao (90 OVR) ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LM : CDM TOTS Lima Moises (89 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Lima Moises (89 OVR) CM : CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) CM: CB TOTS Stoppila Sunzu (87 OVR)

CB TOTS Stoppila Sunzu (87 OVR) RM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB : LW TOTS Dusan Tadic (90 OVR)

: LW TOTS Dusan Tadic (90 OVR) CB : GK Lopes (83 OVR)

: GK Lopes (83 OVR) CB : CB TOTS Nicolas Otamendi (88 OVR)

: CB TOTS Nicolas Otamendi (88 OVR) RB : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 4.