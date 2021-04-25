FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Ismaila Sarr SBC – Requirements and solutions

Watford’s Ismailia Sarr has been a force in the EFL Championship this season, so it shouldn’t shock many that the Senegal native would be involved in the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) in some fashion. On April 25, the FIFA team released a special TOTS Squad Building Challenge, with a 90 OVR card of Sarr being the price. So, what are the requirements for it? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for this SBC.

How to complete TOTS Ismaila Sarr SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate Squad Building Challenges. The requirements for the two challenges are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

Considering the pace and dribbling attributes for this card, one would probably assume this card would be much more expensive than 100,000 Coins. But thanks to the fact that it will probably have bad Chemistry with most teams, the price is low. If you can fit this card in this team, do it. The Chemistry might not be great, but the stats on this card are impressive.

If you need solutions, here are a few that you could use in a pinch:

Top Form

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) RW: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) LCM: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)

CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR) MCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR) RCM: CM Sami Khedira (81 OVR)

CM Sami Khedira (81 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR) LCB: CB Martin Hinteregger (80 OVR)

CB Martin Hinteregger (80 OVR) RCB: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)

CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) CM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on April 30.