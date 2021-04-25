FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Ismaila Sarr SBC – Requirements and solutions
Speed, that’s all we can say about this card.
Watford’s Ismailia Sarr has been a force in the EFL Championship this season, so it shouldn’t shock many that the Senegal native would be involved in the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) in some fashion. On April 25, the FIFA team released a special TOTS Squad Building Challenge, with a 90 OVR card of Sarr being the price. So, what are the requirements for it? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for this SBC.
How to complete TOTS Ismaila Sarr SBC
In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate Squad Building Challenges. The requirements for the two challenges are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Considering the pace and dribbling attributes for this card, one would probably assume this card would be much more expensive than 100,000 Coins. But thanks to the fact that it will probably have bad Chemistry with most teams, the price is low. If you can fit this card in this team, do it. The Chemistry might not be great, but the stats on this card are impressive.
If you need solutions, here are a few that you could use in a pinch:
Top Form
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- LW: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sami Khedira (81 OVR)
- LB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Martin Hinteregger (80 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LCAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on April 30.