FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Kevin Volland SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team continued the Ligue 1 portion of the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo on June 1, as a new Squad Building Challenge was made available to players. FIFA users now have the opportunity to add a 92 OVR card of AS Monaco striker Kevin Volland to their collection, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete TOTS Kevin Volland SBC

FIFA players won’t need many cards in order to complete this SBC. Only 11 players will be required in order to complete this Squad Building Challenge. This lineup, which is set to the 4-2-3-1 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

No, this Volland card won’t be as appealing as a Mbappe TOTS card, but its pace and shooting attributes are very serviceable on a Ligue 1-themed team. It might not have fantastic chemistry with other cards, thanks to the fact that Volland is German. However, the price (around 130,000 Coins) for this Squad Building Challenge is not bad at all.

ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) LM: LM Kinglsey Coman (84 OVR)

LM Kinglsey Coman (84 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) LCDM: TOTS CDM Florian Tardieu (89 OVR)

TOTS CDM Florian Tardieu (89 OVR) RCDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) LB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) LCB: TOTS CB Erik Sviatchenko (87 OVR)

TOTS CB Erik Sviatchenko (87 OVR) RCB: TOTS CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)

TOTS CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 5.