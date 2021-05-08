FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Kieran Trippier SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new special Squad Building Challenges. In addition to a flashback SBC featuring current FC Barcelona midfielder Coutinho, another LaLiga player, Atletico defender Kieran Trippier, received a new 90 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) player item in FIFA 21. So, how can you add this new card to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete TOTS Kieran Trippier SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

Atletico Madrid

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Atletico Madrid

ST: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)

ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR) LF: LW David Neres (80 OVR)

LW David Neres (80 OVR) RF: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)

RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR) LM: LW Oussama Idrissi (77 OVR)

LW Oussama Idrissi (77 OVR) RM: RM Arjen Robben (80 OVR)

RM Arjen Robben (80 OVR) LCM: CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR) RCM: CDM Teun Koopmeiners (78 OVR)

CDM Teun Koopmeiners (78 OVR) LCB: CB Victor Laguardia (77 OVR)

CB Victor Laguardia (77 OVR) MCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: RB Kieran Tripper (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Tripper (83 OVR) GK: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)

National Duty

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) MCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LCDM: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) RCDM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) LB: TOTW Theo Bongonda (83 OVR)

TOTW Theo Bongonda (83 OVR) LCB: CB Pique (86 OVR)

CB Pique (86 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 14.