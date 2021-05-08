FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Kieran Trippier SBC – Requirements and solutions
Atletico’s Trippier gets the TOTS treatment.
On May 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new special Squad Building Challenges. In addition to a flashback SBC featuring current FC Barcelona midfielder Coutinho, another LaLiga player, Atletico defender Kieran Trippier, received a new 90 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) player item in FIFA 21. So, how can you add this new card to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete TOTS Kieran Trippier SBC
In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:
Atletico Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Atletico Madrid
- ST: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)
- LF: LW David Neres (80 OVR)
- RF: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)
- LM: LW Oussama Idrissi (77 OVR)
- RM: RM Arjen Robben (80 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Teun Koopmeiners (78 OVR)
- LCB: CB Victor Laguardia (77 OVR)
- MCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: RB Kieran Tripper (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- LCDM: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW Theo Bongonda (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Pique (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 14.