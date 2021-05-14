FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Max Kruse SBC – Requirements and solutions
Union Berlin’s Kruse has a new 90 OVR card in FUT.
In addition to two new Objectives challenges, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team launched three new Squad Building Challenges on May 14. Two of those were Bundesliga-themed challenges, which isn’t much of a surprise given that the Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo launched that same day. One of those SBCs was for Union Berlin midfielder Max Kruse, and a new 90 OVR card is out in FIFA for a limited time. So, how can you add Kruse to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete TOTS Max Kruse SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the two are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Rodrigo (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)
- RB: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Augustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LW: LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.