FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Dani Olmo SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released yet another TOTS Moments Squad Building Challenge. To commemorate his stellar backhand pass and goal against SV Werder Bremen, a new 91 OVR player item of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add the Spanish midfielder to your collection. Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete TOTS Moments Dani Olmo SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete the Dani Olmo Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will only need to complete one lineup. This lineup, set to the 3-4-2-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Even though only 11 players are needed for this challenge, the fact that an 86 OVR lineup is needed does drive the price up. Still, the price (around 200,000 Coins) is not all that bad, given the stats of this card. If you’re in need of solutions, here’s a set that could help you out:

ST: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LF: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) RF: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)

RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR) LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RM: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) LCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) RCM: TOTW CM Ivan Rakitic (86 OVR)

TOTW CM Ivan Rakitic (86 OVR) LCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) MCB: GK Pacheco (82 OVR)

GK Pacheco (82 OVR) RCB: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 23.