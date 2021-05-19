FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Jude Bellingham SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 18, EA Sports gave fans from Britain a card to drool over. U-23 phenom Jude Bellingham has quickly risen up the ranks over at Borussia Dortmund and the UK international is poised to be a fixture in the national team for years to come. With his new TOTS Moments SBC, Bellingham now has a 91 OVR centermid card that is absolutely filthy. If you want to get this card into your lineup, check out our guide below.

How to complete TOTS Moments Jude Bellingham SBC

To complete the Jude Bellingham Squad Building challenge, players will need to complete three different lineups. Each comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep track of as you build out the squads. Here are all three sets of requirements:

Borussia Dortmund

Starting players – 11

Dortmund players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players- 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Bellingham’s TOTS Moment card isn’t cheap, coming in at just under 300,000 coins. However, for anyone rocking a Bundesliga or English squad, he’s one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the game. True, TOTS cards like Marcel Sabitzer are right there with him in stats at less than half the price; however, Bellingham lets you easily link the Bundesliga to the Premier League. That helps the valuation feel a bit more reasonable. Here are a few solutions to help you complete him.

Borussia Dortmund

ST : GK Dominik Livakovic (80 OVR)

: GK Dominik Livakovic (80 OVR) CAM : CAM Diego Valeri (79 OVR)

: CAM Diego Valeri (79 OVR) LM : GK Mathew Ryan (80 OVR)

: GK Mathew Ryan (80 OVR) RM : RW TOTW Gaetan Laborde (84 OVR)

: RW TOTW Gaetan Laborde (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (80 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (80 OVR) CDM : CDM Boubacar Kamara (79 OVR)

: CDM Boubacar Kamara (79 OVR) LB : LB Danny Rose (79 OVR)

: LB Danny Rose (79 OVR) CB: CB Fabian Schar (78 OVR)

CB Fabian Schar (78 OVR) CB : CB Manuel Akanji (78 OVR)

: CB Manuel Akanji (78 OVR) RB : RB Leo Dubois (79 OVR)

: RB Leo Dubois (79 OVR) GK: GK Jonas Omlin (77 OVR)

National Duty

ST : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CM Allan (83 OVR)

: CM Allan (83 OVR) RM : RB Ricardo Periera (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Periera (85 OVR) CDM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB TOTS Nicolas Otamendi (88 OVR)

: CB TOTS Nicolas Otamendi (88 OVR) CB : CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

: CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR) RB : GK Nick Pope (82 OVR)

: GK Nick Pope (82 OVR) GK: GK Lukasz Fabianski (81 OVR)

Bundesliga

LW : LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RW : GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)

: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR) CM : GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CDM : CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) LB : ST TOTS Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)

: ST TOTS Haris Seferovic (89 OVR) CB : CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)

: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR) CB : CB Giorgio Chiellini (87 OVR)

: CB Giorgio Chiellini (87 OVR) RB : GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 22.