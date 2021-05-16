FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Valentino Lazaro SBC – Requirements and solutions

To commemorate his scorpion kick goal against Leverkusen and the subsequent celebration afterwards, a new TOTS Moments player item featuring M’gladbach RWB Valentino Lazaro is now live for a limited time in FIFA 21. This card is obtainable via a new Squad Building Challenge. So, what do you need to do in order to add the Austrian back to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions that could help you out.

How to complete TOTS Moments Valentino Lazaro SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Bundesliga

ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) CM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) RB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (84 OVR)

ST Wissam Ben Yedder (84 OVR) RST: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)

ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR) LM: LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR)

LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR) RM: RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR)

RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR) CAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) CDM: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR) LB: LB Bernat (83 OVR)

LB Bernat (83 OVR) LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) RB: GK Altay Bayindir (85 OVR)

GK Altay Bayindir (85 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.