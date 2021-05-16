FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Valentino Lazaro SBC – Requirements and solutions
Celebrating a major moment in the Bundesliga this year.
To commemorate his scorpion kick goal against Leverkusen and the subsequent celebration afterwards, a new TOTS Moments player item featuring M’gladbach RWB Valentino Lazaro is now live for a limited time in FIFA 21. This card is obtainable via a new Squad Building Challenge. So, what do you need to do in order to add the Austrian back to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions that could help you out.
How to complete TOTS Moments Valentino Lazaro SBC
In order to complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)
- LM: LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Florian Thauvin (82 OVR)
- CAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Bernat (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Altay Bayindir (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.