FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Pepe SBC – Requirements and solutions

At 38 years of age, FC Porto back Pepe is still defying the odds. The former Real Madrid star helped Porto make a big run in the UEFA Champions League, one that included defeating Italian powerhouse Juventus in the Round of 16. After a strong year from the Portuguese native, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new 91 OVR TOTS player item featuring Pepe on May 17. This new card is available via a SBC, and here’s how you can add it to your collection.

How to complete TOTS Pepe SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will only need to complete one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, set to the 4-4-1-1- [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This Squad Building Challenge won’t be incredibly expensive, at least as compared to other ones. However, thanks to the fact that one TOTW or TOTS card is needed for this SBC, the price will be around 100,000 Coins. That’s a lot to pay for a back that doesn’t have great pace. Although, Pepe has great Defending and Physical attributes, so make of it as you will.

If you need a solution, here’s one that could help you out:

ST: TOTW ST Maximiliano Gomez (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Maximiliano Gomez (83 OVR) LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) CAM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) LCM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) RCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.