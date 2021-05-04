FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Petros SBC – Requirements and solutions

Brazilian midfielder Petros has had quite the 2021 campaign for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The 31-year-old is the club’s third highest scorer and helped the team blaze through the opening rounds of the AFC Champions League. To celebrate his excellent run of form, EA Sports added a new TOTS SBC to FIFA 21 on March 3 that lets you pick up a relatively cheap 89 OVR card.

How to complete TOTS Petros SBC

To complete the Petros SBC, FIFA players only need to complete a single squad of 11 players. While it comes with a high chemistry rating, you should be able to get this done for under 50,000 coins.

Here are the lineup requirements:

Petros

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Solutions

Obviously, the Saudi links make him a bit tough to work into a lineup; however, he does have those Brazilian links. Petros is far from the best card in FIFA 21, but he does have 80+ in all of his face stats. For only 50,000 coins, you could certainly do worse. Here is a solution to help you out:

Petros

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)

CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)

CM Arthur (84 OVR) CDM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LB: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) CB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) CB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 7.