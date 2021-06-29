FIFA 21: How to complete United States Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions
USA! USA! USA!
It’s getting close to the 4th of July in the United States, so it seems like a good time to celebrate some of the best American-born footballers in the game today. On June 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Nation Players SBC, with three U.S. players up for grabs. FIFA users can now obtain a 90 OVR card of striker Josy Altidore, as well as player items for back John Brooks (90 OVR) and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Here’s how you can obtain these players.
How to complete United States Nation Players SBC
There are three different lineup for this SBC, one for each players. This Squad Building Challenge works much like other Nation Players challenges that have went live so far: complete one lineup, and get the card that corresponds with that player.
Here are the requirements for each part:
Josy Altidore
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
John Brooks
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Weston McKennie
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Those who complete all three will receive an untradeable Prime Gold Players Pack.
Solutions
Josy Altidore
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Allan (83 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Telles (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
John Brooks
- ST: ST Timo Werner (85 OVR)
- CF: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- LM: CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Nicholas Pepe (82 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: CONMEBOL LWB Fabrizio Angileri (88 OVR)
- LCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RCB: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Kepa (82 OVR)
Weston McKennie
- LST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Timo Werner (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- LB: CONMEBOL LWB Fabrizio Angileri (88 OVR)
- LCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RCB: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 6.