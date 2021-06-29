FIFA 21: How to complete United States Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s getting close to the 4th of July in the United States, so it seems like a good time to celebrate some of the best American-born footballers in the game today. On June 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Nation Players SBC, with three U.S. players up for grabs. FIFA users can now obtain a 90 OVR card of striker Josy Altidore, as well as player items for back John Brooks (90 OVR) and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Here’s how you can obtain these players.

How to complete United States Nation Players SBC

There are three different lineup for this SBC, one for each players. This Squad Building Challenge works much like other Nation Players challenges that have went live so far: complete one lineup, and get the card that corresponds with that player.

Here are the requirements for each part:

Josy Altidore

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

John Brooks

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Weston McKennie

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Those who complete all three will receive an untradeable Prime Gold Players Pack.

Solutions

Josy Altidore

ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LCAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) MCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Allan (83 OVR)

CM Allan (83 OVR) RCDM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) LB: LB Alex Telles (84 OVR)

LB Alex Telles (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RB: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

John Brooks

ST: ST Timo Werner (85 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (85 OVR) CF: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) LM: CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR)

CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR) RM: RM Nicholas Pepe (82 OVR)

RM Nicholas Pepe (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: CONMEBOL LWB Fabrizio Angileri (88 OVR)

CONMEBOL LWB Fabrizio Angileri (88 OVR) LCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RCB: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

CM Jorginho (83 OVR) RB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) GK: GK Kepa (82 OVR)

Weston McKennie

LST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR) RST: ST Timo Werner (85 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (85 OVR) LM: LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR)

LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR) RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) LB: CONMEBOL LWB Fabrizio Angileri (88 OVR)

CONMEBOL LWB Fabrizio Angileri (88 OVR) LCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RCB: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR) RB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 6.