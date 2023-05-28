Final Sea Codes (May 2023)

Final Sea allows players to go on a long journey through the daunting sea filled with monsters and pirates. It is inspired by the popular anime One Piece and follows the same theme, where you obtain various Devil Fruits that further grant you incredible powers.

If you are kickstarting your journey, you might want to use the free codes that the game offers. Redeeming these codes can net you various rewards, such as Beli (in-game currency), XP boost, and Devil Fruit Notifier.

Related: Roblox Spy Tycoon Codes

Final Sea codes List

Final Sea working codes

These are the active Final Sea codes.

15KFavorites – Claim 15 Race Spins

Claim 15 Race Spins 1MVisits – Claim 60 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier

Claim 60 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier 5KLikes – Claim Reset Stats

500KVisits – Claim 30 Minutes 2x XP

Claim 30 Minutes 2x XP 10KFavorites – Claim 30 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier

Claim 30 Minutes Devil Fruit Notifier Enhancement! – Claim 30 Minutes 2x Mastery XP

Final Sea – Claim 1K Beli

Final Sea expired codes

These codes are not valid anymore.

1KLikes – Claim reset stats

Claim reset stats 5KFavorites – Claim 1h Devil Fruit Notifier

Claim 1h Devil Fruit Notifier Races! – Claim 17 Race Spins

How to redeem Final Sea codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Final Sea, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Menu button at the bottom of the screen.

Here, click on the gear icon to open the settings menu.

Enter the code in the empty text box in the codes section.

Click on the Redeem button the claim the reward.

How can you get more Final Sea codes?

Apart from bookmarking this page, you can follow the developers @nijoxy or join the game’s Final Sea Discord Server to keep track of all the latest updates.

Why are my Final Sea codes not working?

Before you enter a code, check for any spelling or punctuation errors. There could also be case-sensitive errors, so ensure you put the code exactly as it is. Lastly, check for the validity of the code.

What are fruits in Final Sea?

Fruits are an essential aspect of the Final Sea. Once consumed, these offer magical powers that will aid you in your journey in the game. As of now, Invisible, Chop, Kilo, Spike, Barrier, Bomb, Fire, Ice, Light, Candle, Forest, Smoke, Rubber, and Dark fruits are available for you to acquire.

What is Final Sea?

Using swords and devil fruits, you’ll battle various animes and familiar foes from the One Piece franchise. As you progress, your power level will increase, and you’ll unlock new skills pertaining to your devil fruit. Ultimately, your goal is to be the pirate king and rule the Final Sea.