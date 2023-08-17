Fire Force Online Codes (August 2023)

Inspired by the famous Anime series Fire Force, Roblox Fire Force Online is an action RPG that allows players to explore the depth of the dangerous city. Start by creating your character and unlock abilities by gradually playing the game. You can either stick to the main storyline or commence a battle with NPCs or other players.

You can use codes to redeem goodies that will aid in your progression. These rewards mainly grant reroll options for various attributes in the game.

Related: Roblox Last Pirates Codes

Fire Force Online Codes (Working)

These are the active codes for the game.

11MVISITS – Claim a free Reroll

40KLIKES – Claim a free Reroll

Claim a free Reroll FFOISBACK – Claim a Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll, and Clan Reroll

Claim a Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll, and Clan Reroll ASHUPDATE – Claim a free Reroll

Claim a free Reroll MOBILEISHERE – Claim an Ability Reroll

NILEANDKIZA – Claim an Ability Reroll

Claim an Ability Reroll 30KLIKES – Claim an Ability Reroll and a Gen Reroll

Claim an Ability Reroll and a Gen Reroll 5MILLIONVISITS – Claim a free Reroll

SNICKERDOODLE – Claim a free Reroll

25KLIKES – Claim a free Reroll

OOPSIEDAISY – Claim a Clan Reroll

Claim a Clan Reroll 3MILLIONVISITS – Claim a Generational Reroll

Claim a Generational Reroll 15KLIKES – Claim a Generation Reroll

Claim a Generation Reroll 10KLIKES – Claim an Ability Reroll

Claim an Ability Reroll Sorry4Bugs – Claim 2x Ability Reroll, 2x Clan Reroll, 1x Generation Reroll

Claim 2x Ability Reroll, 2x Clan Reroll, 1x Generation Reroll Colors4You – Claim 2x Eye Color Reroll, 2x Hair Color Reroll

Fire Force Online Codes (Expired)

These codes are no longer valid.

Codes4You

How to redeem codes in Fire Force Online?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.