Fire Force Online Codes (August 2023)
Ignite the fire within.
Inspired by the famous Anime series Fire Force, Roblox Fire Force Online is an action RPG that allows players to explore the depth of the dangerous city. Start by creating your character and unlock abilities by gradually playing the game. You can either stick to the main storyline or commence a battle with NPCs or other players.
You can use codes to redeem goodies that will aid in your progression. These rewards mainly grant reroll options for various attributes in the game.
Fire Force Online Codes (Working)
These are the active codes for the game.
- 11MVISITS – Claim a free Reroll
- 40KLIKES – Claim a free Reroll
- FFOISBACK – Claim a Ability Reroll, Gen Reroll, and Clan Reroll
- ASHUPDATE – Claim a free Reroll
- MOBILEISHERE – Claim an Ability Reroll
- NILEANDKIZA – Claim an Ability Reroll
- 30KLIKES – Claim an Ability Reroll and a Gen Reroll
- 5MILLIONVISITS – Claim a free Reroll
- SNICKERDOODLE – Claim a free Reroll
- 25KLIKES – Claim a free Reroll
- OOPSIEDAISY – Claim a Clan Reroll
- 3MILLIONVISITS – Claim a Generational Reroll
- 15KLIKES – Claim a Generation Reroll
- 10KLIKES – Claim an Ability Reroll
- Sorry4Bugs – Claim 2x Ability Reroll, 2x Clan Reroll, 1x Generation Reroll
- Colors4You – Claim 2x Eye Color Reroll, 2x Hair Color Reroll
Fire Force Online Codes (Expired)
These codes are no longer valid.
- Codes4You
How to redeem codes in Fire Force Online?
To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- Click on the M button to open the Menu.
- Click on the Settings option.
- Enter the code in the text box that appears and click on GO.