Roblox Last Pirates Codes (May 2021)
Use these codes to live like a pirate in the world of Roblox.
Roblox Last Pirates is a swashbuckling-themed mode for Roblox that was recently updated with new features, including codes to provide you with riches for your pirate adventure.
The codes below can provide you with in-game cash for a better day in the life of a pirate. The current codes only provide cash, but that can still help you get exactly what you’re after, or at least bring you a little closer. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire. More codes for Roblox Last Pirates will be added below as they become available.
Working Roblox Last Pirates Codes
The following are all of the codes for the game that we know to be active.
- JZ GAMMING – 10,000 cash
- MAOKUMA – 10,000 cash
- KINGNONKD – 1,000 cash
- OatCasterCh – 10,000 cash
- WHITEKUNG – 10,000 cash
- UPDATE!! – 20,000 cash
Expired Roblox Last Pirates Codes
The codes below are known to be inactive at this point in time.
- Bisentov2
- Yoru
- Cathunt
- 10KVisit
- 25KVisit
- UPDATE3
- Vezxter
- HxW
- snowman
- MIUMA
- Saber
- Katana
- Bisento
How to redeem codes in Roblox Last Pirates
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Last Pirates.
- Go to Settings.
- Paste the code in the Enter Code box and press Enter to claim the reward.