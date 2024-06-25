Ranking all the remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Elden Ring

Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree – All Remembrance Bosses Ranked

Published: Jun 25, 2024

There are a total of 10 remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree. These are some of the toughest bosses in the game that grant you exclusive weapons and gear upon their defeat. We’ll rank all the remembrance bosses in the DLC based on the level of difficulty they’ll pose for you.

Ranking All Remembrance Bosses In Elden Ring DLC

Remembrances in the inventory
Source: Gamepur

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree features over 80 bosses in the Land of Shadow. However, only 10 of them drop a remembrance. So, here’s a ranking table for those 10 bosses according to how tough they are from relatively easiest to hardest. Please keep in mind that the rankings are based on our personal experience with the game. The difficulty of bosses may differ for you based on your gear and playstyle.

Table of Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree Boss Rankings

RankBoss NameLocationRemembranceRewards
10Romina, Saint of the BudAncient Rauh Ruins inside the Church of the BudRemembrance of the Saint of the BudPoleblade of the Bud (Weapon)
Rotten Butterflies (Incantation)
9Divine Beast Dancing LionTower Settlement in BeluratRemembrance of the Dancing LionEnraged Divine Beast (Talisman)
Divine Beast Frost Stomp (Ash of War)
8Scadutree AvatarShadow Keep inside the Church District from the Tree Worshipping SanctumRemembrance of the Shadow SunflowerShadow Sunflower Blossom (Weapon)
Land of Shadow (Incantation)
7Metyr, Mother of FingersFinger Ruins of Miyr in the Scadu Altus regionRemembrance of the Mother of FingersStaff of the Great Beyond (Weapon)
Gazing Finger (Weapon)
6Rellana, Twin Moon KnightEast Wing of Castle EnsisRemembrance of the Twin Moon KnightRellana’s Twin Blades (Weapon)
Rellana’s Twin Moons (Sorcery)
5Putrescent KnightStone Coffin Fissure in the Cerulean Coast regionRemembrance of PutrescencePutrescence Cleaver (Weapon)
Vortex of Putrescence (Sorcery)
4Midra, Lord of Frenzied FlameInside Midra’s Manse in the Abyssal Woods regionRemembrance of the Lord of Frenzied FlameGreatsword of Damnation (Weapon)
Midra’s Flame of Frenzy (Incantation)
3Commander GaiusScaduview beyond the Shadow KeepRemembrance of the Wild Boar RiderSword Lance (Weapon)
Blades of Stone (Sorcery)
2Messmer the ImpalerShadow Keep inside the Dark ChamberRemembrance of the ImpalerSpear of the Impaler (Weapon)
Messmer’s Orb (Incantation)
1Promised Consort Radahn/Radahn, Consort of MiquellaAcross the Divine Staircase in Enir-IlimRemembrance of a God and a LordGreatsword of Radahn, Lord (Weapon)
Greatsword of Radahn, Light (Weapon)
Light of Miquella (Incantation)
All remembrance bosses ranked with their locations and rewards

Which Bosses Are The Hardest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

If you ask us, the final boss fight definitely got us the most hyped. Watching Radahn in his prime form was simply magnificent. However, our wonder disappeared quickly in his second phase where Radahn’s and Miquella’s tag-team completely demolished us.

However, almost all of the bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree had erratic moves that were hard to dodge. Even if Romina is in the 10th spot, she also gave us hell when trying to dodge her Scarlet Rot-inducing butterflies.

But that’s about it. These were all the remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ranked according to their difficulty. Want to learn which bosses you need to finish the DLC storyline? Here’s our guide on 4 major bosses in order of appearance.

