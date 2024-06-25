There are a total of 10 remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree. These are some of the toughest bosses in the game that grant you exclusive weapons and gear upon their defeat. We’ll rank all the remembrance bosses in the DLC based on the level of difficulty they’ll pose for you.

Recommended Videos

Ranking All Remembrance Bosses In Elden Ring DLC

Source: Gamepur

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree features over 80 bosses in the Land of Shadow. However, only 10 of them drop a remembrance. So, here’s a ranking table for those 10 bosses according to how tough they are from relatively easiest to hardest. Please keep in mind that the rankings are based on our personal experience with the game. The difficulty of bosses may differ for you based on your gear and playstyle.

Table of Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree Boss Rankings

Rank Boss Name Location Remembrance Rewards 10 Romina, Saint of the Bud Ancient Rauh Ruins inside the Church of the Bud Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud Poleblade of the Bud (Weapon)

Rotten Butterflies (Incantation) 9 Divine Beast Dancing Lion Tower Settlement in Belurat Remembrance of the Dancing Lion Enraged Divine Beast (Talisman)

Divine Beast Frost Stomp (Ash of War) 8 Scadutree Avatar Shadow Keep inside the Church District from the Tree Worshipping Sanctum Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower Shadow Sunflower Blossom (Weapon)

Land of Shadow (Incantation) 7 Metyr, Mother of Fingers Finger Ruins of Miyr in the Scadu Altus region Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers Staff of the Great Beyond (Weapon)

Gazing Finger (Weapon) 6 Rellana, Twin Moon Knight East Wing of Castle Ensis Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight Rellana’s Twin Blades (Weapon)

Rellana’s Twin Moons (Sorcery) 5 Putrescent Knight Stone Coffin Fissure in the Cerulean Coast region Remembrance of Putrescence Putrescence Cleaver (Weapon)

Vortex of Putrescence (Sorcery) 4 Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Inside Midra’s Manse in the Abyssal Woods region Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame Greatsword of Damnation (Weapon)

Midra’s Flame of Frenzy (Incantation) 3 Commander Gaius Scaduview beyond the Shadow Keep Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider Sword Lance (Weapon)

Blades of Stone (Sorcery) 2 Messmer the Impaler Shadow Keep inside the Dark Chamber Remembrance of the Impaler Spear of the Impaler (Weapon)

Messmer’s Orb (Incantation) 1 Promised Consort Radahn/Radahn, Consort of Miquella Across the Divine Staircase in Enir-Ilim Remembrance of a God and a Lord Greatsword of Radahn, Lord (Weapon)

Greatsword of Radahn, Light (Weapon)

Light of Miquella (Incantation) All remembrance bosses ranked with their locations and rewards

Which Bosses Are The Hardest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

If you ask us, the final boss fight definitely got us the most hyped. Watching Radahn in his prime form was simply magnificent. However, our wonder disappeared quickly in his second phase where Radahn’s and Miquella’s tag-team completely demolished us.

However, almost all of the bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree had erratic moves that were hard to dodge. Even if Romina is in the 10th spot, she also gave us hell when trying to dodge her Scarlet Rot-inducing butterflies.

But that’s about it. These were all the remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ranked according to their difficulty. Want to learn which bosses you need to finish the DLC storyline? Here’s our guide on 4 major bosses in order of appearance.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy