Flintlock The Siege of Dawn Best Settings PC

Flintlock is a new soulslike game that puts a flintlock pistol into the core combat. It doesn’t have a major focus on gunplay like the Remnant series, but the weapons are used side by side with melee attacks. Although it’s not as unforgiving as games like Dark Souls or Elden Ring, the combat can get challenging if the frame drops or general lag occurs. To ensure you pull off attacks and dodges at the right moment, we’ll suggest some of the best settings for Flintlock Siege of Dawn to improve the game’s performance on PC.

Recommended Videos

Flintlock Siege of Dawn Best Graphics Settings

We’ll discuss the best graphics settings that can improve Flintlock’s The Siege of Dawn performance on your PC. This guide will optimize two major sections of settings: Graphics and Advanced Graphics settings.

Display and Graphics Settings

Source: A44 Games via Gamepur

Resolution : Native (You can’t change this unless in Windowed Mode).

: Native (You can’t change this unless in Windowed Mode). Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Your monitor’s default option (16:9 for most)

: Your monitor’s default option (16:9 for most) Field of View : 85-90 (While it usually depends on preference, higher FOV can tax performance)

: 85-90 (While it usually depends on preference, higher FOV can tax performance) Gamma : Personal preference

: Personal preference Set Framerate : Uncapped (If you’re experiencing stutters, cap the FPS to 60 or 120)

: Uncapped (If you’re experiencing stutters, cap the FPS to 60 or 120) Anti-Aliasing : High (You can’t change this if using the Super Sampling feature).

: High (You can’t change this if using the Super Sampling feature). Motion Blur : Off (The game looks laggy with motion blur turned on, even on higher FPS)

: Off (The game looks laggy with motion blur turned on, even on higher FPS) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On (This can improve latency. However, if it causes stutters for you, it’s best to leave it off).

: On (This can improve latency. However, if it causes stutters for you, it’s best to leave it off). Graphics API : DirectX 12 (You can use DirectX 11 if experiencing frame drops in DX12 mode).

: DirectX 12 (You can use DirectX 11 if experiencing frame drops in DX12 mode). Super Sampling : Nvidia DLSS (Unfortunately, there’s n o AMD FSR option on launch, at least).

o AMD FSR option on launch, at least). Super Resolution : Balanced (You can bump it up to Quality if you’re already getting great FPS).

: Balanced (You can bump it up to Quality if you’re already getting great FPS). Frame Generation : ON (If you’re achieving great performance already, keep Frame Generation Off to improve latency).

: ON (If you’re achieving great performance already, keep Frame Generation Off to improve latency). Sharpness: Personal Preference (Keep it under 50% to avoid oversharpened textures).

Advanced Graphics Settings

Source: A44 Games via Gamepur

Some players couldn’t find the Advanced Graphics Settings menu in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn on PC. To access this, you simply need to enter the Graphics settings tab and click on the “Advanced Settings” section.

Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium (Anything above Medium will tax FPS noticeably).

: Medium (Anything above Medium will tax FPS noticeably). Texture Quality : High (You can use Ultra or Best if you have over 8GB VRAM in your PC).

: High (You can use Ultra or Best if you have over 8GB VRAM in your PC). Effects Quality : High (Only impacts FPS during boss fights or areas with a lot of explosions or fire).

: High (Only impacts FPS during boss fights or areas with a lot of explosions or fire). Foliage Distance : Medium (Foliage impacts your FPS a lot, especially when in terrain with greenery).

: Medium (Foliage impacts your FPS a lot, especially when in terrain with greenery). View Distance: High (Anything below High will cause texture pop-ins).

Let’s talk about the performance after optimizing the settings. I’ve tested the game on my PC with an Intel-i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, and 32 GB RAM. The performance was decent at the start until I reached the first settlement. The area was covered in flames, which dropped my FPS from 90 to 65 range. Besides that, I didn’t have many issues with the game’s performance.

The most taxing settings were Shadows and Foliage Distance, which tax performance quite a lot. Switching off Nvidia Reflex resolved the stuttering I was experiencing in the game. I usually endorse the Motion Blur effect in games, but it looks really bad in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn and makes the game feel like it’s lagging.

What are the PC System Requirements for Flintlock Siege of Dawn?

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn does not have high demanding requirements. However, it will struggle to run at minimum system requirements due to some optimization issues the game has. Never-the-less, I recommend comparing your PC specs to these requirements to make sure if your PC can run the game or not.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU : Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DirectX Version : 11

: 11 Storage: 30GB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU : Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5

: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 GPU : Nvidia RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700

: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB DirectX Version : 12

: 12 Storage: 30GB (SSD Recommended)

So these were the best settings for Flintlock The Siege of Dawn on PC. The game does seem to have some performance issues on entry-level to mid-range hardware. However, it’s nothing major that one or two performance patches can’t fix.

If you’re interested in games like Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, I recommend checking out our Remnant 2 guides.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy