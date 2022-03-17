Free Fire Character LINK system will let you unlock characters without Diamonds

Free Fire OB33 update will be releasing OB33 update next week, and it will arrive with some exciting content. While Garena is yet to release the patch notes, they have officially revealed the most exciting feature coming to the game, i.e., the Character LINK system.

Character LINK system will vanish the pay-to-win issue that many Free Fire players are unhappy about by offering characters for free. You will simply have to link a character you wish to unlock in the Characters section of the game and complete the link progress by playing matches daily.

Once the progress is completed, the linked character will automatically get without you spending even a single Diamond in Free Fire. In addition to this, you will also be able to complete the link progress quickly by spending Gold, which is a free currency in the game.

The Character LINK system will be applicable for all the characters in the current roster, and new characters will be linkable within 90 days of their release. You will be able to see the countdown above new characters showing the number of days left before they get added to the LINK system.

Not only this, with the release of the Free Fire OB33 update, you will also be able to purchase universal character fragments and pet food using Gold. After you unlock a character using the Character LINK system, you will also be able to share your achievement with others by sharing a character card that showcases the character, your ID number, and how the character is obtained.