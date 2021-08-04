Free Fire OB29 update APK and OBB download links

Free Fire OB29 update has been released, adding a ton of new features, including Dimitri, Thiva characters, AC80 gun, Clash Squad Season 8, Sensei Tig pet, and more. The update’s size is around 450 MB, and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store. However, sometimes players don’t receive the patch update immediately after its release as it rolls out slowly for all the regions. Also, if players are experiencing issues while updating the game from Google Play Store, they can use the APK and OBB files to install the Free Fire OB29 Update.

Install Free Fire OB29 update via APK and OBB Files

The size of the APK file of the Free Fire OB29 update is 50 MB, and that of OBB is 670 MB, so before starting the installation, make sure that you have enough space on your device to download and install it.

Download the APK and OBB files of the Free Fire OB29 update and locate the downloaded files on your device.

Click on the APK file and tap on the Install button to start the installation process. If you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.

After the APK file is installed, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.dts.freefireth

Free Fire OB29 update is now installed. You can now delete the APK file if you want, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file.

Note: In the case of “problem parsing the package error,” check if you have enough storage in your device, or else try downloading and installing the files again.