Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK download link

Garena has released the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server, and the registered players can download it from the official website via your registered account. Players can try out all the upcoming content in the game before their global release and provide direct feedback to the developers. However, if you haven’t got the chance to register, you can download and install it via the APK file.

Download Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server weighs 750 MB approximately so make sure you have enough space in your Android device to avoid any installation error. In addition to this, you will have to enter a unique activation code in order to get access to the Advance Server.

You won’t need to uninstall the standard version of the game to play in the Advance Server. Follow the steps listed down below to install the FreeFire Advanced OB30 Server:

Download the Free Fire Advanced OB30 Server APK on your device. Once downloaded, find the file named FFadv_66.17.0_0722_ID. Install the file on your device by tapping on the APK file. Once installed, open the Advanced Server OB30 application and log in with your account.

Players can also receive free Diamonds if they report bugs while playing in the Advance Server, and also, Free Fire OB30 Advance Server is available only for Android devices.