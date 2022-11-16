Full Al Mazrah map and all points of interest in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 is the next evolution of battle royale in Call of Duty, bringing in new features and spots to go to war over. The game’s first map, Al Mazrah, is a large region with 18 different POIs, or points of interest for you to see. Here are all of those POIs and a look at the full Al Mazrah map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Full Al Mazrah Map

Image via Call of Duty

Al Mazrah is a battle royale map that has very dense urban areas mixed in with various waterway locations. The most high-profile urban area is Al Mazrah City in the northeast. The area that is most flat with wide open areas for more long range battles is in the southwest near the Cemetery spot of the map. Of course, if you prefer sniping, you can find some long range sightlines in the upper portions of various buildings and the hilly region surrounding the Observatory. The Caves POI will particularly call for more close range battles.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah all 18 Points Of Interest

If you care to count locations in the map image, you’ll come up with a total of 18 points of interest. These POIs emphasize the variety at play here, with the aforementioned watery areas as well as winding caves and clustered settlements. Given Observatory’s central location on the map, that is a pretty hot drop for most players, along with the neighboring Ahkdar Village and Al Mazrah City. People also really enjoy dropping into Airport and Quarry. The full list of POIs is as follows: