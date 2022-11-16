The best landing points on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Where to drop

Al Mazrah is the first large, open battle royale map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As anyone who has played a shooter battle royale can tell you, picking your drop point at the beginning of the game can lead to either a fast defeat or propel you to a strong beginning that leads to victory. With 18 points of interest scattered around the place, there are plenty of choices, but some will be better than others. Here are our recommended best landing spots on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Related: How to find a contract phone and download intel in Call of Duty: DMZ

Best landing spots on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Image via Call of Duty

When choosing your drop location on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you should consider the risks of where you are landing. Some spots are usually more active than others and will have a lot of people flocking to them. In particular, the Observatory, Ahkdar Village, and Airport sections will see a lot of people dropping into them. If you don’t like highly crowded areas, avoid these drop points. Instead, for less competition in the beginning rounds, consider Quarry, Port, Sawah Village, or Fortress if you want to start on the outside and work your way in towards the areas that people land in a lot. Oasis is another spot that sees reduced starting action. Of course, the path of the plane at the beginninglf the match does factor into these spots, so don’t blindly jump to these spots if it starts out right over them.

If you are a person that likes to fight for loot at the beginning of a match, you may want to consider Al Mazrah City. While there is potential for a lot of people to drop here, there are so many buildings you can go into to give yourself the advantage in a fight or hide and let enemies pass by. For the safest locations, we recommend landing in the northern portions of this POI to give yourself a better chance.

Keep in mind that each match in Warzone 2.0 will be different from the last. While the listed above spots are our personal favorites, there may be alternating factors that you should consider before dropping to them.