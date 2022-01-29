Getting Ahold of New Wares request guide – Pokemon Legends Arceus

Choy needs some new wares for his general goods store. Unfortunately, the man in charge of granting Choy new goods is a bit cranky. Butter him up with some Hearty Grains and hope that he will let Choy have more goods for the store. Here is how you complete the Getting Ahold of New Wares request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this request, you will need to talk to Choy. He is located in front of the general goods store. Speak with him and he will tell you that he needs more supplies for his store. He wants you to talk to Tao Hua about it, but first, you will need to fetch three bundles of Hearty Grains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Hearty Grains, head over to the Crimson Mirelands. You will be able to find the Heart Grains sprinkled around the Golden Lowlands, south of the Mirelands Camp. If you are having trouble finding them, you can sometimes obtain them by defeating Roselia. Roselia appear around the Golden Lowlands and near the Diamond Settlement.

Once you have the Hearty Grains, head back to Jubilife Village and go inside the Galaxy Team Headquarters. Take the stairs down to the bottom floor and speak with Tao Hua. Give him the grains and head back to Choy. This will complete the quest and your reward will be new items in the general goods store.