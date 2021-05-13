Ghostrunner Collectibles guide – All Swords, Artifacts, and Audiologs locations

Ghostrunner predominantly focuses on fast-paced combat and platforming. However, there are a lot of other things to do in the game as well. The game contains a plethora of collectibles in the form of audio logs, artifacts, and swords scattered throughout Dharma City for players to find. The artifacts and audio logs give some nice extra insight into the lore of the game, while the swords just make you look a lot cooler while slicing through enemies. Here is a complete list of all the collectibles available in the game.

We recommend installing the yellow “Detector” module in the upgrades menu as soon as possible. This module will mark collectibles in yellow on your radar in the upper right corner of the screen. While not completely necessary to find the collectibles, it does make the process a lot easier. Waiting until your second playthrough of the game would also be helpful as you will keep all of your upgrades.

An Awakening

Screengrab via Ghostrunner

Artifact 1

The first artifact of the game will show up near the end of the level right after you leave the air ducts. You will slide under some pipes to end up in a small room with two walls to run on and a ramp.

When you reach the ramp, turn around and run on the wall to your left. The artifact will be on the pipes on the other side. Just follow them around to the left to grab it.

A Look Inside

Screengrab via Ghostrunner

Artifact 2

This artifact is immediately after you run into the first enemies on the level. You will slide down a ramp and end up in a large open area with four enemies. Go ahead and kill them or move past them on your way to the next section of the level.

When you get to the grappling hook leading to an airduct, turn around and head to the left. The artifact is around the corner up against the wall.

The Climb

Screengrab via Ghostrunner

Audiolog 1

After you get out of the prison and climb your way up to the next level, you will slide under some pipes into a room filled with pipelines. Jump onto the lower catwalk and start making your way through the room. In the middle of the room, you will need to walk up a pipeline to reach the next section.

Once you reach the top of the pipe, instead of jumping down onto the next catwalk turn around and jump across the gap to the walkway behind you. The audiolog will be on a pipe to the left at the end of the walkway.

Screengrab via Ghostrunner

Artifact 3

Just before you reach the cybervoid mainframe you will have to clime up a tower littered with obstacles. Near the top of level there is a laser wall obstacle just before the next artifact. Go past the laser wall and land on the platform beyond it. Right ahead of you is a hole in the floor. Drop down the hole into the small room below to grab the next artifact.

Screengrab via Ghostrunner

Artifact 4

After you leave the cybervoid, you will get to try your new ability out on some real enemies. You will eventually come to a room with a large platform held up by six large pillars. The pillars will have walls wrapped around them and hanging adjacent to them. There are plenty of shielded enemies in this area and you will need to run around the walls to destroy the shield generators before you can fight them.

Once you have cleared the room, the artifact can be found on the far end of the platform behind a crate. There is a corpse wearing a chicken mask right next to it.

Screengrab via Ghostrunner

Sword 1

The first sword in the game, the TsuruGR-74, can be found at the very end of the level. After you have finished taking out all of the enemies on the level you will start heading towards the elevator. Once you are at the elevator, just do a 180 and look back down the catwalk leading up to it. The sword is right next to a stop sign at the far end.

Jacked Up

Sword 2

Just before the moving grappling points, head right towards the left signal and vault over it.

Artifact 5

Once again, near the moving grappling hooks, instead of going straight, grapple towards the left and vault over the rack.

Artifact 6

Near the platform on top of the laser wall, head towards the barricades and cylinder and vault over it.

Artifact 7

Hop on to one of the moving platforms. When it starts going up vertically, look to your left, and you will see a platform. Jump on it and vault over the cylinders.

Breathe In

Artifact 8

Grab sensory boost and head to the runnable wall opposite the air filter. Go inside the filter, and you will find the artifact.

Artifact 9

Grapple to the hook to reach the platform on the opposite side in the Life Support mission.

Artifact 10

After grappling to the hook and jumping across the two walls, head back again and use the walls again to reach the platform on the top.

Artifact 11

Before jumping into the next area from the rotating platform, you will find a small platform on the left with the collectible.

Audiolog 2

After jumping on the fan, instead of going to the platform in front of you, head back, and you will find the collectible right at the end of the platform.

Artifact 12

Right after you grapple to reach the air filters, instead of going forward, head towards the right, and you will find a beam with a grapple point.

Sword 3

Interact with the terminal that rotates the grapple point, and just when it moves halfway through, grapple to it and jump on the platform in front of you.

Artifact 13

Jump on the fan near the Cybervoid to get into the small area on top.

Sword 4

Pick up the Sensory Boost from the previous segment and go quickly through the fan to reach a small room with the collectible.

Road to Amida

Artifact 14

Before proceeding to the Amida Elevator Station, you will come across a bridge with a descent. Fall down the bridge from the right side to land on a platform with the collectible.

Artifact 15

Jump on the wall on the right and on to the platform on the left from there. Vault over the container to get the collectible.

Artifact 16

Before you stop the fan, proceed further, move backward, and you will see two orange walls. Instead of jumping on them, head right and dash to reach another platform where the collectible will be located.

Sword 5

In the room with rotating platforms, you will see a flight of stairs. Climb up them to reach a platform with the collectible.

Artifact 17

Near the rotating wheel, you will find a pair of steel walls that you need to jump on to reach a platform.

Run Up

Artifact 18

In the place where you see moving iron blocks, instead of going forward head towards the left to get the collectible.

Audiolog 3

After you enter the door from the ramp, turn around to find a grapple point above the door. Grapple to it, and the collectible will be there.

Sword 6

As you proceed to reach the top of the tower, just before the grapple point, you will find an opening on your left. Drop down from there, and you will land on a platform with the collectible.

Dharma City

Sword 7

After using the grapple point to zip line to a platform, jump on the zip line again to reach another platform with the collectible.

Artifact 19

Pick up the jump boost ability, and instead of jumping on the platform in front of you, jump on the platform on the back to get the collectible.

Artifact 20

Just beside the two umbrellas, there is a narrow lane. Proceed through it to get the collectible.

Artifact 21

After using the grapple point, instead of using the zip line to go left, go right instead to get the collectible.

Artifact 22

After you hack the billboard to proceed through the repository, hack it once again to make way towards another platform that contains the collectible.

Echoes

Sword 8

Instead of sliding down the ramp, head towards the left to reach an area with the collectible.

Sword 9

Run on the wall just beside the ramp and into the hole in front of you to get the collectible.

Audiolog 4

Jump on the pipes and on to the next one, and you will find the collectible at the end of it.

Artifact 23

Just beside the pipes, you will find a billboard. Run over it and then jump on it again to run backward and reach a platform on top of the pipes.

Artifact 24

After you are done dealing with the snipers, you will find a few containers towards the right near the hackable board. Vault over it to get the collectible.

Artifact 25

After getting the jump boost ability, instead of jumping forward, jump towards the right to reach a platform with the collectible.

Faster

Artifact 26

After you defeat the first few enemies on the train, instead of going forward, head to the compartment behind you, and the collectible will be there on the left.

In her Own Image

Sword 10

This unlocks after killing Hel.

Forbidden Zone

Audiolog 5

Just beside the door near the first set of enemies, there is a wall. Run on that to reach a platform with the collectible.

Artifact 27

Wall run on the billboard to reach a beam. Jump onto the next beam from there to reach the collectible.

Artifact 28

After destroying the third turret, jump to the platform in front of you. Right above, you will be a grapple point, which will lead you to the collectible.

Artifact 29

Fall down near the zip line to reach a platform with the collectible.

Sword 11

Just beside the jump boost, there is an opening below. Slide through it to reach a room with the collectible.

Reign in Hell

Sword 12

Right before you reach the green terminal, head backward to find a blue terminal. Hit it to unlock a door to the collectible.

Artifact 30

After opening the gate using the terminal, instead of heading left towards the grapple point, drop down and dash backward to reach a platform with the collectible.

Sword 13

Use the billboard to get on the zip line, and instead of going left via it, head right to reach the collectible.

Artifact 31

Right after you grapple to reach a platform near the zip line, instead of jumping on the zip line, use the billboard to reach the collectible on the far left.

Artifact 32

Right after the two successive zip lines, head right towards a small area with the collectible.

Audiolog 6

After wallrunning on the billboard, instead of going on to the next one, use the beam to head right towards the collectible.

Things you wouldn’t believe

Artifact 33

Right behind the two drones, there is a zip line leading you to the collectible.

Artifact 34

After using the zip line to go left, hop back on it again and head towards the right this time. This will lead you to an area with a few billboards. Wallrun on them to reach another platform with the collectible.

Sword 14

Right near the doorway, there is a container with red lights. The collectible is just behind it.

Audiolog 7

Instead of going forward towards the door, jump down below to get the jump boost. Use it to properly yourself towards the platform in front of you and collect the collectible.

Artifact 35

After grabbing the jump boost, instead of jumping on the platform with the Shuriken ability, jump over it to get another jump boost. Use it to reach another platform with the collectible.

Image credits – Maka91Productions