Gaming Gift Guide: The best gaming stocking stuffers under $25

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about stocking stuffer gifts for your loved ones. If they happen to be gamers, then this guide is sure to spark your attention. This list includes gaming-related stocking stuffers that are cute, funny, inexpensive and the perfect last-minute gifts for the holiday procrastinators out there. All of the following gifts won’t break the bank either, being below $25 each.

Blue light blocking glasses are a thoughtful gift, with the purpose of protecting your eyes from the excess of blue light exposure caused by staring at screens for hours on end. They’re designed to alleviate the common symptoms, including sore or dry eyes, blurred vision, and headaches. Show your love by popping a pair of these in your loved ones stocking.

The perfect gift for hanging up your gaming headset, headphones, cables, and various other electronics and gadgets. The hanger securely fits any surface and is the ideal addition to any gamer station.

This is a fun way to decorate your home while adding a useful tool to any room. This is a set of large stickers you can put on any wall or other smooth surface to recreate your favorite childhood handheld. The stickers include a large “screen” that can be used as a dry erase board. Get a couple of markers and any room can have a shopping list, chore schedule, or just something to keep the toddler from drawing on the family portrait.

As any veteran gamer will tell you, the only illumination allowed in the perfect setup should come from color-changing rgb accessories. This particular desk lamp will fit the bill while also providing enough illumination to finally see whatever it is the cat keeps trying to chase under the desk. The lamp uses an acrylic flatboard and LED lights to create a fun 3d pattern. It comes with a remote control and can be powered with AAA batteries or a charging cable.

Steve, like all other things Minecraft, has become almost instantly recognizable the world over. This action figure set includes a Steve mini figure, an Iron Pick Axe, and a Coal Ore Block. This little guy will slip in nicely inside of any stocking to make a nice addition to anyone’s collection of gaming paraphernalia.

If the speedrunner in your life has worn out their favorite shirt, now is the time to get them a new one. Ripple Junction sells a lot of gaming tees and similar merchandise to choose from. The best and highest rated among them may be their vintage-style gaming shirts including one with the iconic PlayStation gamepad icons. The shirt is made of soft cotton and is officially licensed by Sony.

The Switch was designed to be portable, but the accessories and the charger can be a bit of a pain to lug around. Thankfully, there are plenty of cases out there to carry the console, your games, and the most basic accessories you need for traveling with the Switch. This particular case comes with a protective case, a screen protector, and thumb caps for the analog sticks. It comes in a variety of colors and will keep your console safe while you travel.

Funko Pop! figures have become wildly popular collector’s items. Inspired by old-fashioned bobbleheads, the figures are based on pop culture references and icons. Each one is a unique collectible that is only available in a limited supply. Once a figure sells out, it will never be stocked by the company again. Luckily, even limited edition figures are affordable enough that starting a collection won’t break the bank. You can even design your own custom one on the Funko website.

If the gamer in your life happens to collect mugs, or just really loves Pokémon, this is an excellent choice for them. A mug like this is a nice way of telling them that they need to drink more water during a gaming binge. Ceramic mugs are a bit easier to clean and a smaller 12oz mug like this one can keep drinks at the temp you want for much longer. Eevee not included.

A classic card game Uno with Nintendo’s most lovable characters — This deck is perfect for the stocking, and also very inexpensive. Whipping out a pack of these on game night with family and friends is a good way to spend time together when AFK.

