Girls’ Connect Idle RPG APK download link (1.0.179)

Venture into the world as Commander of the Mercenary to seek out various beautiful girls in order to build the strongest legion in the Land of Eileen. Girls’ Connect: Idle RPG is an idle RPG with a gacha system that allows players to enjoy the hands-off gameplay while also collecting gorgeous characters. It is available on both iOS and Android in the respective App Stores, though there is also an Android APK available for download, if your region’s Google Play Store does not support the game. Here is how you can download the Girls’ Connect Idle RPG APK.

What is an APK?

APK (Android Package Kit), also known as APP (Android Application Package), are a file format used by Android-based operating systems such as Android phones and emulators in order to install and distribute various applications. An APK will contain all the required elements an app needs to install safely on your device.

Where to download the Girls’ Connect: Idle RPG APK

The Girls’ Connect: Idle RPG APK is available on a variety of APK sites, but for your convenience, we have included a link to APKCombo’s download page While the game is originally meant to be played on the Android operating system, it is also possible to play it on your Windows PC via the use of an Android emulator such as BlueStacks or LDPlayer. You can download the Girls’ Connect: Idle RPG APK here:

How to download and install APK files

Once you have downloaded the APK onto your Android device, pull up your Downloads folder and execute the APK file. You will then be prompted to install it, just follow the rest of the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

If you are using an Android Emulator on your PC, open up the emulator and select the APK installation option once you have downloaded the APK file, though some emulators will also allow you to drag and drop the downloaded APK file into the emulator’s home screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to successfully install the APK.