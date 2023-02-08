Girls Connect: Idle RPG Codes (February 2023)

Do you want to set up teams of cute anime girls to fight for you even while your phone is idle? That can be a reality if you play Girls Connect: Idle RPG, a mobile game in which you can collect a multitude of characters and play through different game modes in a quest to build the best roster you can. This game features mechanics to collect gear and experience, upgrade your team, and progress through the campaign.

It’s always easier to play a game if you have a little head start or help on the side. That’s why codes are so useful, and in Girls Connect, you can use codes to get extra resources, such as Diamonds and Gold, as well as Summon Covenants, Ascension Stones, and SSR Hero Shards.

All Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes list

Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Girls Connect: Idle RPG.

ZXFDSG — Rewards: 2 Advanced Summon Covenants, 200 Ascension Stones, 200 Diamonds

RZGEWT — Rewards: 25 SSR Hero Shards, 200 Ascension Stones, 100 Diamonds

GC666 — Rewards: 2 Advanced Summon Covenants, 500k Gold, 50 Diamonds

GC777 — Rewards: 200k Mana, 100 Ascension Stones, 50 Diamonds

GC888 — Rewards: 2 Advanced Summon Covenants, 5 Arena Tickets, 50 Diamonds

GC999 — Rewards: 3 Advanced Summon Covenants, 200k Mana, 50 Diamonds

GC2022 — Rewards: 3 Advanced Summon Covenants, 500k Gold, 100 Diamonds

Joingc — Rewards: 1 Advanced Summon Covenants, 200 Ascension Stone, 100 Diamonds

Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Girls Connect: Idle RPG.

CXGDFS — Rewards: Free rewards.

Akaei — Rewards: Free rewards.

FBLIKEUS — Rewards: Free rewards.

Ruri — Rewards: Free rewards.

Baobao — Rewards: Free rewards.

Punipun — Rewards: Free rewards.

Myrtle — Rewards: Free rewards.

NFZOFNCOS — Rewards: Free rewards.

ZOIFNQWIZ — Rewards: Free rewards.

YDCB — Rewards: Free rewards.

WindiaNata — Rewards: Free rewards.

R0ixyDragony — Rewards: Free rewards.

seanb — Rewards: Free rewards.

DSFNAKNZ — Rewards: Free rewards.

shourizehobby — Rewards: Free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Girls Connect: Idle RPG

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Girls Connect: Idle RPG.

Open Girls Connect: Idle RPG on your device. Click on your Avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen. Select the Settings tab on the lower right side of the popup. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Enter Gift Code text box at the top. Press the blue Exchange button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to find more Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes

The best way to get more Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes is to regularly check back to this article. Besides that, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts, such as the Girls Connect: Idle RPG Facebook page or the Girls Connect: Idle RPG Reddit page. You may be able to find new codes early through these links, as well as keep track of news about the game.

Why are my Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes not working?

There is a possibility that some of the codes that you have entered might not work for several reasons. Firstly, always check that you have entered the code exactly as it was listed, with no extra characters or spaces. Remember that all codes are case-sensitive as well. The best way to avoid typos is to copy and paste the code from the list. Codes are normally available for one use only, so you won’t be able to redeem rewards more than once. Lastly, some codes are available for a limited time, so they might have expired by the time you attempt to redeem them.

What kind of game is Girls Connect: Idle RPG?

Girls Connect: Idle RPG is an idle RPG mobile game in which you collect a roster of characters, which you then set up as teams and send to fight for you, reaping rewards even while you’re AFK. There is a story campaign to play through, as well as a PVP arena, and many other game modes to challenge your roster. However, you will need to upgrade, gear up, and improve your characters if you want to progress in this game while collecting dozens of resources to help you out.