Gods Impact codes (September 2021)

Gods Impact is a mobile idle card game that allows players to pull together a team of well known gods and fight other teams of similar gods. The gods fight in the campaign, earning you resources to spend on new, better cards, but you can speed this process up with some free resources. This article covers all the Gods Impact codes you’ll need to get a boost in the game and build the best godly team you’ve ever seen.

Working Gods Impact codes

DSFM122 : 20,000 Gold, 30 Diamonds, and 10,000 Hero XP

: 20,000 Gold, 30 Diamonds, and 10,000 Hero XP DSFM123 : 80,000 Gold, 60 Diamonds, and 50 Advance Stones

: 80,000 Gold, 60 Diamonds, and 50 Advance Stones DSFM111 : 50,000 Gold and 20,000 Hero XP

: 50,000 Gold and 20,000 Hero XP GI7777 : 50,000 Gold

: 50,000 Gold DEZM666 : 50,000 Gold, 50 Diamonds, 20 Run Essence

: 50,000 Gold, 50 Diamonds, 20 Run Essence MLGQ8888 : 64 Diamonds, 200,000 Gold, 2 Advanced Summons, 100,000 Hero XP, and 64 Rune Essence

: 64 Diamonds, 200,000 Gold, 2 Advanced Summons, 100,000 Hero XP, and 64 Rune Essence DSZM666: 1 Tomb Raid Token

Expired Gods Impact codes

As of September 2021, there are no codes that we know to be expired for Gods Impact. When we find a code has expired, we’ll add it to a list under this heading so that you know the reward is no longer available.

How to redeem codes in Gods Impact