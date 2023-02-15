Gone Astray in the Mirelands Request – Pokémon Legends: Arceus guide

Gone Astray in the Mirelands is a series of “find Wanda” side quests in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This quest will only be available once you’ve calmed Ursaluna. To get the quest, you must go back to Galaxy Hall in Jubilife Village and report to Commander Kamado. Once done, you must exit and re-enter the building to find Zeke on the first floor. He will then ask you to look for her sister Wanda that has gone missing in the Crimson Mirelands as part of the Security corps.

The quest, sadly, might feel like a wild goose chase for some, so we’ll teach you how to finish it quickly to save you the trouble.

Where to find Wanda in the Mirelands

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t need to run around in the Crimson Mirelands to look for Wanda. All you have to do is fly to Gapejaw Bog, which is located just south of the Mirelands’ camp. You’ll find her standing near a tree near the river. Her location is marked on the map above.

If you’re on this quest while riding Ursaluna, you’ll know that you’re on the right track because there will be indicators in front of it. It will turn blue when you’re going in the right direction and blink faster once you’re nearer to Wanda. Zeke didn’t provide that many details about her location, but he did give you her favorite handkerchief. Ursaluna is going to use its scent to find her.

Once you find Wanda, talk to her. After a short cutscene, she’ll ask you to help her get back home. To do this, you have to go back to Zeke, and you will see Wanda beside him. Zeke will thank you and hand you three stardusts for all your troubles.