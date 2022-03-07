How many Menu Books are in Gran Turismo 7?
Let’s go back to the Café. Again.
Menu Books are the main way in which features and content are unlocked in Gran Turismo 7. Most Menu Books are either Collection Menu Books, which require you to collect three specific cars, or Championship Menu Books, which require you to place third or better in a specific championship. Other Menu Books require you to complete a simple, miscellaneous objective, usually involving whatever feature was unlocked by the previous Menu Book.
Some key features unlocked by completing Menu Books include the Tuning Shop (Menu Book 3), Multiplayer (Menu Book 9), and Legends Cars (Menu Book 17). Menu Books can be quite time consuming, and can feel pretty restrictive, so it’s understandable that a lot of players want to know how many there are, and what they all entail. The answer is that there are 39 Menu Books in total. See a full Menu Books list below.
1
Collection: Japanese Compact Cars
Acquire a Toyota Aqua S ’11, Honda Fit Hybrid ’14 and Mazda Demio XD Touring ’15.
2
Test Yourself at the Licence Centre
Visit the Licence Centre and see if you can earn the B-1 Licence.
3
Collection: European Classic Compacts
Acquire a Fiat 500 F ’68, Mini Cooper ‘S’ ’65 and Volkswagen 1200 ’66.
4
High Speed Ring Track Day
Finish in the top three.
5
Collection: Japanese FF Sports Cars
Acquire a Suzuki Swift Sport ’17, Honda Civic Type R (EK) ’98 and Honda Integra Type R (DC2) ’98.
6
Tuning Shop
Tune a 1965 Mini Cooper S to 360 PP or more.
7
Collection: European Hot Hatches
Acquire a Mini Cooper S ’05, Abarth 500 ’09 and Volkswagen Polo GTI ’14.
8
Wash a Car at GT Auto
Visit Maintenance & Servicing at GT Auto.
9
Tokyo Highway Parade
Finish in the top three.
10
Collection: Japanese FR Sports Cars
Acquire a Nissan Silvia Q’s (S13) ’88, Mazda Eunos Roadster (NA) ’89 and Toyota Corolla Levin 1600GT APEX (AE86) ’83.
11
Collection: French Hot Hatches
Acquire a DS Automobiles DS 3 Racing ’11, Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport ’14 and Renault Clio R.S. 220 Trophy ’16.
12
Petite Course de France
Finish in the top three.
13
Try Your Hand at a Mission
Go to Missions and select ‘The Magic Mountain’ to try your hand at Deep Forest’s ‘The Pass’.
14
Collection: Mustang
Acquire a Ford Mustang Boss 429 ’69, Ford Mustang Mach 1 ’71 and Ford Mustang GT ’15.
15
Collection: Camaro
Acquire a Chevrolet Camaro SS ’16, Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’69 and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Package ’18.
16
Take a Photo of Your Car in Scapes
Visit Scapes and take a photo.
17
Trial Mountain Cup
Finish in the top three.
18
Collection: Nissan Sports Cars
Acquire a Nissan Silvia spec-R Aero (S15) ’02, Nissan R32 GT-R V-spec II ’94 and Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (Z33) ’07.
19
Collection: Japanese Rally Base Cars
Acquire a Subaru WRX STI Type S ’14, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final ’15 and Toyota GR Yaris RZ ‘High Performance’ ’20.
20
Show Your Custom Wing
Go to Customise Cars at GT Auto and fit a custom wing set.
21
Asia-Oceania Championship
Finish in the top three.
22
Collection: BMW M3
Acquire a BMW M3 Sport Evolution ’89, BMW M3 ’03 and BMW M3 ’07.
23
Collection: Alfa Romeo
Acquire an Alfa Romeo MiTo ’09, Alfa Romeo 4C ’14 and Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione ’08.
24
Use a Circuit Experience to Learn About a Track
Claim victory in a 1 Lap Attack race at Dragon Trail – Gardens.
25
European Championship
Finish in the top three.
26
Collection: Ford
Acquire a Ford Focus RS ’16, Ford GT ’06 and Ford F-150 SVT Raptor ’11.
27
Collection: Chevrolet
Acquire a Corvette C7 ’14, Corvette Convertible (C3) ’69 and Corvette ZR-1 (C4) ’89.
28
Get a Wide-Body American Car
Head to GT Auto and visit Maintenance & Servicing.
29
Pan-American Championship
Finish in the top three.
30
Upgrade Your Porsche
Tune to a PP of 600-650.
31
Collection: Porsche 911
Acquire a 911 Turbo (930) ’81, 911 Carrera RS (964) ’92 and 911 Carrera RS (993) ’95.
32
Collection: Supra
Acquire a Supra 3.0GT Turbo A ’88, Supra RZ ’97 and GR Supra RZ ’20.
33
Championship: World Touring Car 600
Finish in the top three.
34
Collection: AMG
Acquire a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S ’15, SLS AMG ’10 and Mercedes-AMG GT S ’15.
35
Collection: Nissan GT-R
Acquire a R33 GT-R V-Spec ’97, R34 GT-R V-Spec II ’02 and GT-R ’17.
36
World Touring Car 700
Finish in the top three.
37
Collection: Gr.B Rally Cars
Acquire a Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2 ’86, Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak ’87 and Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car.
38
Collection: Ferrari
Acquire a 308 GTB ’75, 458 Italia ’09 and F12berlinetta ’12.
39
Championship: World GT Series
Finish in the top three.