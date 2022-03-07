How many Menu Books are in Gran Turismo 7?

Menu Books are the main way in which features and content are unlocked in Gran Turismo 7. Most Menu Books are either Collection Menu Books, which require you to collect three specific cars, or Championship Menu Books, which require you to place third or better in a specific championship. Other Menu Books require you to complete a simple, miscellaneous objective, usually involving whatever feature was unlocked by the previous Menu Book.

Related: How the Gran Turismo Café works in Gran Turismo 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some key features unlocked by completing Menu Books include the Tuning Shop (Menu Book 3), Multiplayer (Menu Book 9), and Legends Cars (Menu Book 17). Menu Books can be quite time consuming, and can feel pretty restrictive, so it’s understandable that a lot of players want to know how many there are, and what they all entail. The answer is that there are 39 Menu Books in total. See a full Menu Books list below.

1

Collection: Japanese Compact Cars

Acquire a Toyota Aqua S ’11, Honda Fit Hybrid ’14 and Mazda Demio XD Touring ’15.

2

Test Yourself at the Licence Centre

Visit the Licence Centre and see if you can earn the B-1 Licence.

3

Collection: European Classic Compacts

Acquire a Fiat 500 F ’68, Mini Cooper ‘S’ ’65 and Volkswagen 1200 ’66.

4

High Speed Ring Track Day

Finish in the top three.

5

Collection: Japanese FF Sports Cars

Acquire a Suzuki Swift Sport ’17, Honda Civic Type R (EK) ’98 and Honda Integra Type R (DC2) ’98.

6

Tuning Shop

Tune a 1965 Mini Cooper S to 360 PP or more.

7

Collection: European Hot Hatches

Acquire a Mini Cooper S ’05, Abarth 500 ’09 and Volkswagen Polo GTI ’14.

8

Wash a Car at GT Auto

Visit Maintenance & Servicing at GT Auto.

9

Tokyo Highway Parade

Finish in the top three.

10

Collection: Japanese FR Sports Cars

Acquire a Nissan Silvia Q’s (S13) ’88, Mazda Eunos Roadster (NA) ’89 and Toyota Corolla Levin 1600GT APEX (AE86) ’83.

11

Collection: French Hot Hatches

Acquire a DS Automobiles DS 3 Racing ’11, Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport ’14 and Renault Clio R.S. 220 Trophy ’16.

12

Petite Course de France

Finish in the top three.

13

Try Your Hand at a Mission

Go to Missions and select ‘The Magic Mountain’ to try your hand at Deep Forest’s ‘The Pass’.

14

Collection: Mustang

Acquire a Ford Mustang Boss 429 ’69, Ford Mustang Mach 1 ’71 and Ford Mustang GT ’15.

15

Collection: Camaro

Acquire a Chevrolet Camaro SS ’16, Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’69 and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Package ’18.

16

Take a Photo of Your Car in Scapes

Visit Scapes and take a photo.

17

Trial Mountain Cup

Finish in the top three.

18

Collection: Nissan Sports Cars

Acquire a Nissan Silvia spec-R Aero (S15) ’02, Nissan R32 GT-R V-spec II ’94 and Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (Z33) ’07.

19

Collection: Japanese Rally Base Cars

Acquire a Subaru WRX STI Type S ’14, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final ’15 and Toyota GR Yaris RZ ‘High Performance’ ’20.

20

Show Your Custom Wing

Go to Customise Cars at GT Auto and fit a custom wing set.

21

Asia-Oceania Championship

Finish in the top three.

22

Collection: BMW M3

Acquire a BMW M3 Sport Evolution ’89, BMW M3 ’03 and BMW M3 ’07.

23

Collection: Alfa Romeo

Acquire an Alfa Romeo MiTo ’09, Alfa Romeo 4C ’14 and Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione ’08.

24

Use a Circuit Experience to Learn About a Track

Claim victory in a 1 Lap Attack race at Dragon Trail – Gardens.

25

European Championship

Finish in the top three.

26

Collection: Ford

Acquire a Ford Focus RS ’16, Ford GT ’06 and Ford F-150 SVT Raptor ’11.

27

Collection: Chevrolet

Acquire a Corvette C7 ’14, Corvette Convertible (C3) ’69 and Corvette ZR-1 (C4) ’89.

28

Get a Wide-Body American Car

Head to GT Auto and visit Maintenance & Servicing.

29

Pan-American Championship

Finish in the top three.

30

Upgrade Your Porsche

Tune to a PP of 600-650.

31

Collection: Porsche 911

Acquire a 911 Turbo (930) ’81, 911 Carrera RS (964) ’92 and 911 Carrera RS (993) ’95.

32

Collection: Supra

Acquire a Supra 3.0GT Turbo A ’88, Supra RZ ’97 and GR Supra RZ ’20.

33

Championship: World Touring Car 600

Finish in the top three.

34

Collection: AMG

Acquire a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S ’15, SLS AMG ’10 and Mercedes-AMG GT S ’15.

35

Collection: Nissan GT-R

Acquire a R33 GT-R V-Spec ’97, R34 GT-R V-Spec II ’02 and GT-R ’17.

36

World Touring Car 700

Finish in the top three.

37

Collection: Gr.B Rally Cars

Acquire a Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2 ’86, Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak ’87 and Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car.

38

Collection: Ferrari

Acquire a 308 GTB ’75, 458 Italia ’09 and F12berlinetta ’12.

39

Championship: World GT Series

Finish in the top three.